David Beckham criticised after appearing in promotional video for Qatar Tourism

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

David Beckham has been criticised for appearing in a promotional video for Qatar Tourism.

Beckham is an ambassador for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which begins in November, in a deal reported to be worth £10-15m per year to the former England captain.

His relationship with Qatar has been questioned by Amnesty International. Thousands of migrant workers have died over the past decade since Qatar was awarded the tournament, and the country has come under scrutiny for other human rights abuses including restricting the freedoms of women and gay people.

In the one-minute video (Visit Qatar has also released a full 30-minute version) entitled ‘David Beckham’s Qatar stopover’, the 47-year-old enjoys a few days in the gulf state eating food, visiting markets and riding a motorbike. “It’s another beautiful day here in Qatar,” he says. “This will go down as one of my favourite mornings. People in Qatar are very proud of their culture. The modern and traditional fuse to create something really special.”

He adds: “Qatar really is an incredible place to spend a few days on a stopover. I cannot wait to bring my children back.”

Beckham received criticism on social media. One Twitter user wrote: “In a place [Qatar] where it’s illegal to be gay, and women have to be chaperoned by men, am really not sure I would call the place perfection. Oh and that’s before we talk about the thousands of slaves who have died building FIFA’s stadiums.”

Amnesty’s Sacha Deshmukh hopes figures like Beckham can speak out about the problems the country clearly face.

Deshmukh told BBC Sport: “Qatar’s human rights record is troubling, from the country’s long-standing mistreatment of migrant workers, to its curbs on free speech and the criminalisation of same-sex relations.

“It’s not surprising that David Beckham wants to be involved in such a major football event, but we would urge him to learn about the deeply concerning human rights situation in Qatar and be prepared to speak out about it.”

Migrant workers have been used by Qatar to help build the infrastructure needed to host the World Cup. Amnesty claims thousands of deaths related to the construction of the buildings have not been properly investigated.

A spokesperson for Beckham recently said: “David has been visiting Qatar regularly for over a decade and went on to play for (Qatar-owned) PSG – so he has seen the passion for football in the country and the long-term commitment that’s been made to hosting the World Cup and delivering a lasting legacy for the region.

“He’s always talked about the power of football as a force for good on many levels. As we reach the one year to go point he will join the wider football community that is coming together for the World Cup 2022 and he’s looking forward to what he thinks will be a great tournament.”