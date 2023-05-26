Erik ten Hag offers latest David de Gea contract update

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Erik ten Hag believes David de Gea will sign a new contract with Manchester United and said both the goalkeeper and the club want him to stay.

Sunday’s game against Fulham could be De Gea’s last at Old Trafford as his contract expires in the summer and he might leave United on a free transfer.

The Spaniard has been in talks with United for months but, even though they are yet to reach an agreement, Ten Hag is unworried and thinks the 32-year-old will extend his time at the club.

Ten Hag said: “I think we want him to stay and he wants to stay so I think we will find each other.”

De Gea, who joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011, has made 543 appearances for the club and has won the Premier League Golden Glove for this season.

Ten Hag has admitted he is not sure how United’s ownership saga will affect his summer transfer plans. The Glazers have received multiple bids from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Ineos businessman, and the Qatari billionaire, Sheikh Jassim, but there has been no resolution yet.

“My job is to first identify, then nominate the right players,” Ten Hag said. “Then it is up to the club.”

Asked if he is confident a takeover will be completed in time for the summer transfer window, the Dutchman added: “I can’t tell at this moment. You have to ask the right people about this situation.”

Ten Hag believes reinforcements are needed to help United win more silverware, even as he believes his current group of players can get better.

“We can still improve with this squad, as we did this season,” he added. “We made huge progress. Many individuals made progress. Now we have a good base. I think there is still a lot of room for improvement with this squad.

“But when you get the right players it will help and give you more depth and better standard and level. Then you gave more chance to be in the top four and more chance to win titles and trophies.”