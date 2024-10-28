Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea posted a mysterious tweet on X – just hours after Erik ten Hag was sacked by the Old Trafford hierarchy.

De Gea left United in 2023 after contract talks with the club broke down. Erik ten Hag had made clear he planned to sign a goalkeeper who specialised with the ball at his feet, and United brought in Andre Onana that summer.

Now Ten Hag has himself departed after being sacked by the Ineos hierarchy following the weekend’s 2-1 defeat by West Ham United.

De Gea tweeted a pinched-fingers emoji, with no accompanying words. The symbol is sometimes referred to as a “chef’s kiss” and is used as a positive response.

X users speculated on what De Geea’s tweet might mean.

“He’s either had a great pizza in Florence or is so happy to see Ten Hag gone,” one commented.

🤌🏼 — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) October 28, 2024

Some criticised the goalkeeper, with one tweeting in reply: “Dawg you’re a legend of this football club but don’t act like you were anywhere near good enough towards the end.”

Others suggested De Gea could instead be reacting to news that his Spanish colleague Rodri had been tipped to win the Ballon d’Or in Monday night’s ceremony.

Another user wrote: “He’ll say this is about Rodri winning the Ballon d’Or but we all know the truth.”

On leaving United, De Gea said: “Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge to push myself again in new surroundings. I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club.”

De Gea spent a season as a free agent before signing for Italian club Fiorentina. Earlier this month he saved two penalties in the game to help beat AC Milan.