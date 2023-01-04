David de Gea confident Man Utd contract talks will ‘end in a good way’

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David de Gea has revealed he hopes to end his career at Manchester United and is confident his contract talks will “end in a good way”.

The goalkeeper’s current deal expires in the summer and he is already able to discuss a move on a free transfer to foreign clubs.

He is in discussions with United about a new deal but, so far, the club have opted not to trigger a one-year extension on De Gea’s current huge salary. But while he would probably have to take a sizeable pay cut to stay, the Spaniard said he is keen to remain at Old Trafford.

“I'm very relaxed, [I] just focus on training and perform as best as I can. But, for sure, it's going to end in a good way,” he said.

Asked he if wants to spend the rest of his career at United, the 32-year-old added: “I hope so. I was saying this is my club, I've been here many, many years and it's a huge honour to be here and I'm so happy here.”

Since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011, De Gea has made 510 appearances for United, putting him behind only nine players in the club’s history, and has won their player-of-the-year award three times.

He was praised by manager Erik ten Hag for his saves in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth and said the Dutchman has brought unity to United.

He added: “He puts every player in the same direction and we feel like a proper team. Everyone wants to win, everyone wants to play for this club and that's massive. He brought a great spirit to the team, we are playing really well and this is the way we have to show and keep the momentum as well.”

De Gea has not conceded a Premier League goal at Old Trafford for four months and the Spaniard said: “That's how it should be to come here: it should be a tough place for the teams.”