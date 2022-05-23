David de Gea urges Manchester United players ‘who don’t want to stay, just go’

David de Gea has told any Manchester United players who wish to leave the club to “just go”, and said that he and his teammates must be “ready to fight” under Erik ten Hag next season.

A 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace closed a disappointing season for the Old Trafford club, though sixth place and Europa League football was secured after West Ham also suffered a loss on the final day against Brighton.

The Selhurst Park loss marks the end of Ralf Rangnick’s time in interim charge, with ten Hag taking over as manager on a permanent basis ahead of the next season.

Manchester United finished thirteen points behind fourth-placed Tottenham and 35 points back from Manchester City, who secured a sixth Premier League title.

De Gea suggested after a 12th league defeat of the season that he was more than ready to move on from a tough campaign, insisting that the club must focus on a turnaround under ten Hag with a commited group of players.

“It’s the same feeling,” de Gea reflected after defeat to MUTV. “The level we have shown in the last three or four months isn’t enough to win a Premier League match, we were sloppy, we lost some easy balls around our box, it’s impossible to win the games.

“I just want to be positive, to forget about this season. The new manager [Erik ten Hag] was in the stands, so that’s a good signal. I hope things will get better for next season - that’s the past already. We all know it’s been a bad season, for everyone.

“The people who don’t want to stay, just go, and the people who really want to stay at the club, who want to fight for the club, let’s have a good rest in the summer, prepare ourselves in the mind and in the body and be ready to fight again next season.”

Six Manchester United players are out of contract this summer, with Nemanja Matic and Edinson Cavani already confirmed to be leaving.

Paul Pogba, Lee Grant, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata are also expected to depart on a free transfer.

Former England manager Steve McClaren has returned to Old Trafford for a second spell as an assistant to ten Hag having previously worked under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Mitchell van der Gaag has also been confirmed to be part of ten Hag’s staff, following the manager from Ajax.