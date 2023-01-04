Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

West Ham joint-chairman David Gold has died at the age of 86 following a short illness.

A “lifelong and ardent West Ham fan”, Gold was born in Stepney and was raised close to the old Boleyn Ground.

He would represent the club’s youth team before becoming joint-chairman of the Hammers in January 2010 following a successful takeover with long-time business partner and friend David Sullivan.

A statement from West Ham read: “It is with deep sadness that West Ham United FC confirm that our beloved Joint-Chairman David Gold passed away on Wednesday morning following a short illness.

“David Gold, 86, died peacefully with his devoted daughters, Jacqueline and Vanessa, and his fiancée Lesley, by his side.”

Sullivan added that throughout a lifetime of business together, nothing gave the pair more “price and happiness” than acquiring ownership of the Hammers.

He said: “On behalf of everyone at the football club, it is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our colleague and friend, David Gold.

“Of all our joint ventures, none gave us more pride and happiness than the day we took ownership of West Ham United, our Club, in January 2010. David had a long-standing connection with the Hammers, having grown up opposite the Boleyn Ground in Green Street, and represented the Club at junior level. He always wanted what was best for West Ham United, and his passing is a great loss for all of us.”

While manager David Moyes added: “I am extremely sad to hear this news and, on behalf of all of the players and my staff at the training ground, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to David Gold’s family at this very difficult time.

“Mr Gold was a regular visitor to Rush Green and always a source of great support and encouragement to myself and the players. It was clear that he had a genuine and sincere love for the Club and was a true supporter at heart. He took a great interest in the people working behind-the-scenes and was always keen to help in any way he could. He will be greatly missed.”