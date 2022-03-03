Clyde forward David Goodwillie has been banned from the club’s own stadium by North Lanarkshire council.

The council confirmed that they have informed the Scottish League One side that the 32-year-old striker, who was ruled to be a rapist in a civil court, will not be permitted entry to the Broadwood Stadium.

Should he enter the stadium then the council has confirmed it will terminate their contract with the club “on grounds of undesirable behaviour”.

The move follows Clyde’s women’s team breaking away from the club following the deal to bring the forward back to the club on loan from Raith Rovers.

A statement from the council read: “We have informed the club that David Goodwillie must not be permitted access to the stadium, for any purpose, with immediate effect.

“Should Mr Goodwillie enter the stadium, we will consider the contract to have been breached and we will take immediate steps to terminate it.

“In addition, we have informed Clyde FC that the council intends not to renew the lease with the club when the contract for the use of Broadwood Stadium expires in May 2023.

“The council utterly condemns all and any violence towards, or abuse of, women. The council believes in rehabilitation, and has services which provide this.

“However, Mr Goodwillie has not expressed any contrition in relation to the rape which the court found he had committed in the civil action against him.

“In re-signing Mr Goodwillie, Clyde FC has not acknowledged that background or community concerns, instead choosing to focus on enabling Mr Goodwillie to play football.

“We regret that this action is necessary. However, the council has a responsibility to the wider community to act, and to send a clear signal that abuse must not be tolerated.”