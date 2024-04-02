Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

David Moyes refuses to condemn Kalvin Phillips action towards fan

Kalvin Phillips was caputred apparently giving the middle finger to a West Ham fan after Saturday’s match

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 02 April 2024 07:36
Comments
<p>Kalvin Phillips has struggled to find his feet at West Ham</p>

Kalvin Phillips has struggled to find his feet at West Ham

(Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

David Moyes has told angry West Ham fans that on-loan midfielder Kalvin Phillips needs their support, not their abuse.

Phillips’ unhappy loan stint at West Ham hit a new low on Saturday after he was involved in an angry exchange with supporters following the 4-3 Premier League defeat by Newcastle.

The 28-year-old was captured apparently giving a middle-finger gesture towards fans who had criticised him as he boarded the team bus.

But Moyes refused to condemn Phillips’ actions and urged the London Stadium crowd to get behind the England international.

“Kalvin’s a human being and can do things which we all do at difficult times,” said the Hammers boss.

“What he needs is support behind him, people to help him and we’re going to stand with him and help him as much as we possibly can. Obviously we need all our supporters to give all our players, whoever it is, their support.”

Kalvin Phillips has struggled to find form since he joined West Ham

(Getty Images)

West Ham had been 3-1 ahead at St James’ Park when Phillips was sent on as a substitute with 21 minutes remaining.

He gave away a disputed penalty by inadvertently kicking the leg of Anthony Gordon while trying to clear the ball and was also beaten too easily by Harvey Barnes before he hit Newcastle’s last-gasp winner.

Phillips had previously been at fault for goals in his first two matches since joining from Manchester City in January and was needlessly sent off in his fourth, at Nottingham Forest.

The former Leeds favourite was hauled off at half-time on his last start - when West Ham were 2-0 down at home to Burnley - and subsequently lost his place in the England squad.

Phillips will be on the bench again for the home game with Tottenham on Tuesday night, but Moyes insisted he could still turn what has been a nightmare loan move so far into a successful one.

“He’s fine, he’s back training and we’ve all moved on from the weekend. We’ve got a big game coming up and we’re getting ready for that now.” added Moyes.

“Kalvin Phillips is a really good player, an international player and I do believe he is an excellent footballer. And I do believe we can still make something out of the time we’ve got left with him here.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in