Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Wilfried Zaha could play for many top teams, insists former boss David Moyes

Zaha was briefly a part of Moyes’ Manchester United squad in the 2013-14 season

Sonia Twigg
Saturday 05 November 2022 09:58
Comments
Wilfried Zaha, pictured, has earned high praise from his former boss David Moyes (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wilfried Zaha, pictured, has earned high praise from his former boss David Moyes (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

David Moyes believes Wilfried Zaha “could play for a number of top teams” ahead of West Ham’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Zaha was briefly a part of Moyes’ Manchester United squad in the 2013-14 season, but that only lasted half a campaign before he was sent out on loan to Cardiff.

The current Palace forward joined United from the south London club in January 2013, but made just four appearances before being loaned back to Selhurst Park in August 2014, with a permanent transfer following in February the following year.

Since then he has been prolific for Palace and has scored five times this season in the top flight, earning the praises of his former boss.

“Wilf looks as though he has matured greatly and he could play for a number of top teams, if he chose to do so,” the Hammers boss said.

Recommended

“Sometimes, when you feel like you’re at home and you are enjoying your surroundings… he is a big player for them and a key ingredient to Palace.

“From that point of view, the grass isn’t always greener. I have no doubt Wilf could play for many other teams if he chose to do so.”

Palace have not won away from Selhurst Park since April in the Premier League, but on Sunday travel to the London Stadium where West Ham have won their last four matches.

Despite the Eagles’ struggles on the road this season, Moyes believes they are a strong opponent.

“We have had really difficult games against them in the last couple of years. There has been a big improvement in them generally,” he said.

Recommended

“I think they are a good side and some really, really talented individuals.

“They are an all-round side and I never look at them as a side that could ever be in trouble. They are a strong, steady side.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in