FA launch investigation after Arsenal fans throw objects at Kevin De Bruyne

The Football Association have opened an investigation after fans threw objects at Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne during Wednesday’s Premier League match against Arsenal at the Emirates.

De Bruyne - who scored City’s opening goal in their 3-1 victory - was the subject of abuse from Gunners fans as he made his way back to the dugout after being substituted in the 87th minute, with bottles and cups thrown at the player from the stands.

De Bruyne was also involved in a touchline incident with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta earlier in the game, with the Belgian appearing to shove the former City assistant as he kicked the ball away.

Following the game, the FA announced that Arsenal will now be the subject of an investigation relating to the throwing of objects, while the Gunners will also review footage of the incident.

A statement from the club read: “We are studying CCTV and if we are able to identify the culprits they will be subject to strict sanctions. This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

On his Instagram, De Bruyne appeared to make light of the situation, posting a picture of a cup landing near him with the caption: “Beer anyone?”

De Bruyne, earlier, had capitalised on a mistake from Arsenal right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu to open the scoring in the 24th minute before Bukayo Saka’s penalty drew Arsenal level on the stroke of half-time.

However, Jack Grealish’s well-taken finish and Erling Haaland’s late goal - set up by De Bruyne - saw Man City pick up a vital 3-1 victory against their top-of-the-table Premier League rivals.

The win moves Pep Guardiola’s side above Arsenal and top of the table courtesy of goal difference with Arsenal having played a game fewer.

The league leaders travel to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday while Arsenal take on Aston Villa who are managed by former boss Unai Emery.