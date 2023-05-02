Dean Henderson suffers injury setback ahead of potential Manchester United exit

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dean Henderson will undergo surgery in his thigh after suffering a setback in his recovery from the injury that has kept him out since January.

But the England international goalkeeper is expected to be fit for the start of pre-season, which could make it easier for Manchester United to sell him this summer.

Henderson has spent the season on loan at Nottingham Forest, making 20 appearances, but will miss the remainder of their battle against relegation.

The 26-year-old will return to Old Trafford at the end of the season but, with David de Gea expected to sign a new contract, could be available for transfer.

United are conscious of the need to sell players to increase manager Erik ten Hag’s transfer budget and graduates of their academy, like Henderson, will count as pure profit in the books.

Forest signed Keylor Navas on loan from Paris Saint-Germain when Henderson was injured.