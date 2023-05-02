Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dean Henderson suffers injury setback ahead of potential Manchester United exit

The goalkeeper has been on loan at Nottingham Forest this season but a thigh injury has kept him out since January

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Tuesday 02 May 2023 09:33
Comments
<p>Dean Henderson should be fit for the start of pre-season </p>

Dean Henderson should be fit for the start of pre-season

(Getty Images)

Dean Henderson will undergo surgery in his thigh after suffering a setback in his recovery from the injury that has kept him out since January.

But the England international goalkeeper is expected to be fit for the start of pre-season, which could make it easier for Manchester United to sell him this summer.

Henderson has spent the season on loan at Nottingham Forest, making 20 appearances, but will miss the remainder of their battle against relegation.

The 26-year-old will return to Old Trafford at the end of the season but, with David de Gea expected to sign a new contract, could be available for transfer.

United are conscious of the need to sell players to increase manager Erik ten Hag’s transfer budget and graduates of their academy, like Henderson, will count as pure profit in the books.

Recommended

Forest signed Keylor Navas on loan from Paris Saint-Germain when Henderson was injured.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in