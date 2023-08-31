Dean Henderson completes Crystal Palace move as Manchester United line up replacement

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dean Henderson has left Manchester United to join Crystal Palace in a £20m deal.

The England international goalkeeper’s departure is expected to pave the way for Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir to replace him as Andre Onana’s deputy.

Henderson will cost Palace an initial £15m with a further £5m in add-ons and he will compete with Sam Johnstone for the position in Roy Hodgson’s team.

Henderson has signed a five-year deal at Selhurst Park while long-serving goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who Hodgson said refused to play for the club in pre-season, could leave on Friday.

United had been in talks with Nottingham Forest this summer about the 26-year-old, who spent last season on loan at the City Ground.

He made 29 appearances for United, the last of them in February 2022, and has had loan spells with Stockport, Grimsby, Shrewsbury, Sheffield United and Forest.

Palace have also signed midfielder Jefferson Lerma and winger Matheus Franca this summer.