Mikel Arteta provides Declan Rice injury update after ‘strange’ half-time change

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta revealed that Declan Rice was suffering from discomfort with his back prior to his substitution at half-time during the 2-2 draw with rivals Tottenham.

The Gunners took a deserved lead when Bukayo Saka’s strike deflected in off Cristian Romero, but Ange Postecoglou’s side responded impressively at the Emirates as Son equalised before the break, steering in James Maddison’s cut-back.

Saka restored Arsenal’s lead from the penalty spot after the break when Romero was judged to have handled in the box, but Son found his second of the game just two minutes later when Jorginho was robbed straight from kick-off.

To compound Arsenal’s disappointing result, the home side also had to deal with an injury to record summer signing Rice, who made way at the break, with Arteta revealing the nature of the injury after the game.

“He had some discomfort in his back and he was telling us during the first half he wasn’t comfortable and when we assessed him at half time he couldn’t continue,” he said.

When asked if the 24-year-old would face a spell on the sidelines, the Spaniard added: “Hopefully not. We have to assess him because it’s strange that a player like him asks to come off because he wasn’t comfortable so hopefully not but let’s see.”

Arsenal are already without Thomas Partey in central midfield as the Ghanaian recovers from a groin injury. Mohamed Elneny returned to the bench for Sunday’s game for the first time this season.

Arteta’s side are also grappling with injuries in the forward line after Leandro Trossard missed the north London derby with a muscle issue he picked up in training. He joins Gabriel Martinelli on the treatment table after the Brazilian picked up a knock in Arsenal’s 1-0 win against Everton last weekend.

With Sunday’s draw, Arsenal drop to fifth in the Premier League table and now find themselves four points off league leaders Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side picked up a 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest - despite a red card to Rodri - to continue their unbeaten start to the season.