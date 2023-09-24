Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal and Tottenham remain unbeaten in the Premier League after playing out a breathless 2-2 draw in the Premier League, with Son Heung-min scoring twice to rescue a point for the visitors.

The Gunners were well on top in the opening stages and took a deserved lead when Bukayo Saka’s strike deflected in off Cristian Romero, but Ange Postecoglou’s side responded impressively at the Emirates.

Son equalised when he steered in James Maddison’s cut-back and although Saka restored Arsenal’s lead from the penalty spot when Romero was judged to have handled in the box, the Spurs forward hit back within two minutes when Jorginho was robbed.

Here’s how the players rated from a thrilling Premier League draw.

Arsenal

David Raya, 6

Produced his best moment in an Arsenal shirt to deny Brennan Johnson with a stunning diving stop on the line. Looked wobbly in the moments before Son Heung-min’s first-half equaliser but claimed several crosses impressively in the second half. Seems to be Areta’s No 1.

Ben White, 5

Helped Saka overwhelm Destiny Udogie by providing an option on the outside, but was poor on the ball for the most part.

William Saliba, 6

Showed some classy touches on the ball but this was not Arsenal’s finest afternoon defensively - their defensive record at home in the Premier League continues to be poor.

Gabriel, 5

The centre-back could not cope with Son’s movement and was dragged out of position on occasions. The weaker link of Arsenal’s defensive partnership.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, 5

A quiet game for the left back, who is usually much more involved on the ball. He perhaps suffered without having a natural winger in either Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard ahead of him.

Martin Odegaard, 6

The Arsenal captain did not seem to be as composed as usual and was booked needlessly inside 15 minutes. Arteta’s team needed more of his influence.

Declan Rice, 5

Lacked some of his usual midfield authority, and his half-time substitution perhaps explains why. Mikel Arteta will pray Rice’s calf injury does not rule him out for a significant amount of time.

Fabio Vieira, 5

The derby seemed to pass him by in midfield. Replaced by Kai Havertz at the break.

Bukayo Saka, 8

Gave Destiny Udogie a torrid time down the wing and it was no surprise that Arsenal’s opener came from him, with Cristian Romero’s deflection taking his strike into the net. Showed typical composure from the penalty spot but was much quieter in the second half.

Gabriel Jesus, 5

Missed a golden chance to put Arsenal two goals up after robbing James Maddison in the box, blazing over the bar. The Brazilian set the tempo of Arsenal’s press but was wasteful in front of goal.

Eddie Nketiah. 5

Similarly to Jesus, Arsenal needed more killer instinct from the striker, who shot straight at Vicario after Udogie’s backpass. The partnership with Jesus did not work out, and Arsenal lacked their usual fluency.

Substitutes

Jorginho - 3, replaced Rice but was caught by Maddison. An awful error.

Kai Havertz - 5, struggled to make much of an impact.

Tottenham

Guglielmo Vicario, 7

Made two big stops to deny Jesus and Nketiah early on, but there was nothing he could do about the deflected opener. The goalkeeper conceded twice but did not seem overwhelmed by the occasion on his first taste of the derby.

Pedro Porro, 7

Continues to impress with his inverted full-back role, while still offering plenty of threat down the wing. Certainly seems to have taken to his new manager’s instructions well.

Cristian Romero, 5

A difficult afternoon for the Argentine, who dangled his leg dangerously and was punished when Saka’s shot deflected in and then conceded a second-half penalty for handball when stretching to block a shot. He was perhaps unlucky on both counts.

Micky van de Ven, 6

Looked a bit more assured given some of the chaos around him and did the basics well enough, although Udogie’s struggles suggest there may be a lack of communication on that side of Tottenham’s backline.

Destiny Udogie, 5

Simply could not deal with Saka in the first half and gave the Arsenal winger far too much space in the move that led to Romero’s own goal. Coped much better in the second half, especially considering he was on a booking for all of it.

Pape Matar Sarr, 6

Grew into the game alongside Bissouma after Arsenal’s early press troubled Tottenham. He helped Spurs take more control in midfield.

Yves Bissouma, 7

Gave Tottenham what they have been missing in midfield in this fixture in recent years, which was bravery on the ball and a willingness to play out. Not an easy afternoon but he did well.

Dejan Kulusevski, 5

He was much quieter than the rest of Tottenham’s dangerous frontline but still offered moments of quality touches.

James Maddison, 8

Took charge in midfield and led Tottenham’s response, even if he was lucky he wasn’t punished by Jesus. Did brilliantly to beat Saka to the ball and pull a precise cross back for Son’s equaliser and then created the second too after robbing Jorginho.

Son Heung-min, 8

The South Korea international is clearly back to his best, and has found a new partner in Maddison. Offered a constant and varied threat with his penetrating movement across the frontline and produced two clinical finishes to earn Spurs a point. Deadly.

Brennan Johnson, 7

A lively first start for the young forward, who was denied a dream full debut by Raya’s stunning save. He was willing on the ball but injury saw his afternoon come to an early end.

Substitutes

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 6 - Steadied Tottenham when he came on and helped see the game out.