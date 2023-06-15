Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City are considering Declan Rice as Pep Guardiola may revamp the Champions League winners’ midfield.

Rice is Arsenal’s top target in the summer transfer market, with Mikel Arteta reportedly having an £80 million offer rebuffed, but while Bayern Munich have abandoned their interest in the England international, the Gunners could face competition from City.

The treble winners have not submitted a bid for the 24-year-old, who West Ham value at over £100m.

Hammers chairman David Sullivan confirmed that Rice will be allowed to leave the London Stadium if a suitable offer comes in.

He has rejected an offer of a contract worth £200,000 a week and, while he has two years left on his current deal, the Europa Conference League final - when Rice captained West Ham to their first trophy in 43 years - is likely to be his last game for the club.

City may need a replacement for captain Ilkay Gundogan, who is out of contract this summer. Guardiola wants to keep the German but Arsenal and Barcelona are also interested.

Kalvin Phillips’ future is also uncertain after only starting two league games in a difficult first season with City, while Bernardo Silva has wanted to leave in previous summers.