Bellingham gone but who’s next? Midfield merry-go-round will define summer

It was not the first time Youri Tielemans had made headlines on the day of a major final. A couple of years after he decided the FA Cup with a superlative strike against Chelsea came something that was rather less of a bolt from the blue. It may be presented as a bolt to the claret and blue, given his move to Aston Villa had seemed increasingly likely, but it became fact a few hours before the Champions League final kicked off.

A few days earlier came confirmation of a rather costlier move: Jude Bellingham’s transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid. Before the transfer window had officially opened, it was announced that Alexis Mac Allister was bound for Liverpool. European finals occurred amid thoughts of goodbyes and to a backdrop of uncertainty. No sooner had West Ham won the Conference League than chairman David Sullivan admitted what was long known: that Declan Rice will leave, providing an appropriate offer comes in. There is the possibility that either the out-of-contract Ilkay Gundogan or Bernardo Silva will bow out of Manchester City having won the Champions League in his valedictory appearance.

They could form part of what looks like being a massive midfield merry-go-round. If transfers are a staple of every summer, and discussions about them seemingly a global fixation, 2023 should appear particularly busy in the centre of the pitch.

Others seen in the Premier League this season who are either definitely or at least quite likely to be swapping clubs include Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Granit Xhaka, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse, James Maddison, James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tyler Adams, Scott McTominay, Fred, Jefferson Lerma, Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves. That is before factoring in others whose departures might not be a genuine shock, a group that could include Conor Gallagher, Amadou Onana, Kalvin Phillips, Wilfred Ndidi and Brenden Aaronson, while Tottenham have their annual problem of what to do with Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso. And, given the Premier League’s status as huge net importers, there is every chance of arrivals from abroad. Borussia Dortmund’s Mo Dahoud seems likely to replace Mac Allister at Brighton. Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone and Nice’s Khephren Thuram are potential targets for others.

A host of reasons are colliding, and not merely because high-level players are less likely to look for upheaval in tournament summers, making this probably busier than 2024. If there is the usual wish to upgrade, it is particularly pronounced at several clubs. Liverpool delayed their midfield rebuild, paid a price and only exacerbated their need for reinforcements. Erik ten Hag began overhauling Manchester United’s midfield last year but it was always envisaged he would want at least one signing there this summer. Arsenal’s swift improvement in the rest of the team highlighted the midfield as an area where, despite Xhaka’s best season in London, they could be better and Rice would appear better. Newcastle’s transformation into a Champions League club can bring a necessity to find alternatives, and potential superiors, to Eddie Howe’s worthy workhorses, Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock. Maybe Ange Postecoglou will want to give Tottenham an injection of creativity.

Then there is also a phenomenon that has been apparent for a while: it may be a sign of the Premier League’s strength in depth or a failing on the part of some of the superpowers that some of the outstanding midfielders have not been at the supposed big six. Rice may be the most expensive example but the Brighton double act of Mac Allister and Caicedo, who attracted January bids from Arsenal and Chelsea, are other cases in point. Neves has been a player with enviable class who has shown admirable loyalty to Wolves but has been open in his desire for Champions League football.

Indeed, one of the division’s dynamics this season, which in turn should speed up the revolving door of midfielders, is the relegation of sides with quality performers. The precocious Lavia never seemed likely to stay at Southampton for long but Ward-Prowse, whose consistency and set-piece delivery had drawn bids before, could have been a Saints lifer had they stayed up forever. Likewise, it is hard to envisage Adams in the Championship with Leeds. Their contractual situations may have meant Leicester would have always lost Maddison and Tielemans but demotion reduces their bargaining power for the Englishman.

The Belgian belongs in two categories. Some of the midfield business comes because an unusually high number of talents are available on free transfers. Gundogan could be the most prominent of them, unless City persuade their captain to re-sign. Liverpool’s frustration with the injuries of Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain meant neither was offered deals.

Then there is Kante, who is also part of another cause: Chelsea’s great disruptors, committed to inexplicable revolution. Todd Boehly and co may be taking a wrecking ball to a Champions League-winning team without intending to. Kante highlights the sudden emergence of supersized offers from Saudi Arabia as a new element in the market. But if Kovacic goes, it will be in part because Chelsea have contrived to alienate their existing players with their incessant focus on the new. If Mount and Gallagher are sold, they are enforced moves to try and balance the books – especially for Financial Fair Play regulations – after ludicrous spending. Meanwhile, of course, Chelsea will carry on bidding: indeed if most of Kante, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher and Mount depart, they could somehow end up short of midfielders and needing to spend again, a few months after paying £107m for Enzo Fernandez.

Others have more legitimate reasons to buy: just to replace. City will, if Gundogan goes. West Ham must look for a future beyond Rice and, as the reality is they will not recruit someone of his calibre, that may entail bringing in two midfielders. In turn, that can keep money swirling around, powering the merry-go-round. Some of the available players may find themselves in limbo for a while due to the excellence of others: those stuck on shortlists below Rice or Gundogan or Maddison or Lavia or Mount may have to wait to see where they go and when and what that means. The sheer number of compelling options available could make it a buyer’s market, even if some sizeable fees are inevitable. Some of the more astute recruiters seem to have done fine business early, in Tielemans, Mac Allister and Bellingham. Some European clubs may delay to pick up bargains at the end of the summer.

The guarantee is there will be plenty more moves. Because by the time the window closes, virtually every midfield is likely to look different, some completely. After a Champions League final decided by a midfielder, this could be the summer of many midfielders.