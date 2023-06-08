West Ham players and staff party into early hours after Europa Conference League win

West Ham players and staff partied long into the Prague night after winning the Europa Conference League.

The Hammers beat Serie A side Fiorentina 2-1 on Wednesday night, with Jarrod Bowen scoring a last-minute winner.

After picking up the trophy - their first major trophy since the 1980s - the celebrations were in full swing in the dressing room.

Kurt Zouma could be seen dancing away on Divin Mubama’s Instagram story, while videos posted later by forward Michail Antonio showed the team walking into a party room as confetti rains down on them.