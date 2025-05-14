Dejan Kulusevski undergoes surgery a week out from Tottenham’s Europa League final
Kulusevski suffered an injury to his right patella against Crystal Palace
Dejan Kulusevski has undergone surgery just a week before Tottenham battle Manchester United in the Europa League final.
The club confirmed Kulusevski suffered an injury to his right patella in their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace last weekend, with the Swede going under the knife on Wednesday following further specialist consultation.
Spurs have not explicitly ruled him out for the season and say he will commence his rehabilitation with their medical staff immediately.
The 25-year-old only returned from a foot injury last month but was involved in both of Tottenham’s quarter-final and semi-final triumphs in Europe, putting him in line to feature in Bilbao next Wednesday.
However, he now joins James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall on the treatment table, both of whom are confirmed out for the showpiece at San Mames.
Ange Postecoglou seemed to reassure fans that Kulusevski’s injury was anything serious, saying “it’s more of a knock than anything more significant” on Monday.
This statement now seems ill-advised with the Swede facing an almighty race against time to be fit for the final.
Postecoglou did have better news on the Heung-min Son front after the Tottenham skipper made his return from a foot problem against Palace.
"Firstly, from a physical standpoint, he is good,” Postecoglou said. “It was good for him to get minutes yesterday and he had a good session today.
"It was important he got some minutes yesterday against Crystal Palace because he needed them, more for himself physiologically.
"He had a good session today. He was never going to do the whole session because he played yesterday. He feels good and we've still got eight or nine days to go, plus a game on Friday where we can build him up.
"It's great to have him available. He's been a big catalyst this year and a big driver."
