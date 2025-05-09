Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bilbao is likely to be full of English football fans on Wednesday 21 May. Northern Spain’s largest city is hosting the Europa League final, where Manchester United will play Tottenham Hotspur.

It will be the third time two English teams have competed in the final in the competition, with United defeating Athletic Club and Spurs overcoming the challenge of Bodo/Glimt in the semi-finals.

With both United and Spurs leading after the first legs, many fans had already booked flights to Bilbao on the assumption their team will be playing in the final in the San Mames Stadium at 8pm on 21 May.

Fares have surged, even though easyJet has laid on extra flights from London Gatwick and Manchester. Flying out on 20 May, easyJet is charging £772 one-way from London Gatwick to Bilbao. On the day of the match, the price is £100 higher.

From Manchester, the Tuesday 20 May flight is £812. On Wednesday 21 May, an early flight is £609 and the late-morning departure is selling for £918.

Returning on Thursday 22 May, easyJet wants £945 to both Gatwick and Manchester; the following day, the price to Gatwick falls to £300.

It is likely that a limited number of additional flights will be laid on by budget airlines. But there are many other ways to reach Bilbao.

Fly to another airport

Biarritz in France is well placed for fans who want to see something of the Basque region en route to Bilbao.

The southwestern France airport has no direct flights on 20 May, but there is a routing via Basel in Switzerland. The easyJet flight from Basel to Biarritz is currently £78. You could self-connect after morning flights from Gatwick (£51) or Luton (£40).

From Biarritz airport you can walk to the city’s rail station in about 20 minutes, and board a train to the border town of Hendaye. From here a narrow-gauge railway runs to San Sebastian, from where there is another narrow-gauge train or, much more quickly, many express buses.

Santander is a closer airport but fares are already soaring.

Rail

From London St Pancras International on 20 May, the cheapest morning Eurostar train to Paris Nord is £110. From Paris Montparnasse, the lunchtime train to Hendaye costs £75. Then proceed as above via the narrow-gauge line.

Coach

Flixbus has a 7am departure from London’s Victoria Coach Station on Tuesday 20 May, with a change at Paris Bercy, arriving almost 24 hours later for £154.

Ferry

The most sedate way to reach Bilbao is the Brittany Ferries sailing from Portsmouth to Bilbao on Sunday 18 May at 10pm. You get two nights on board for a one-way fare of £201. But no cabins are available.

Drive

The most direct route from the London area involves sailing from Newhaven to Dieppe and then driving via Rouen, Le Mans, Poitiers and Bordeaux to the Spanish border.

From the Manchester area, the best Channel crossings are from Portsmouth to Caen (head south to Le Mans and pick up the route above) or to Cherbourg (then via Rennes, Nantes and Bordeaux).