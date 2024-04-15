Dele Alli provides latest career update in Monday Night Football appearance

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dele Alli is hopeful that he is close to a return to football after months on the sidelines nursing a groin injury. The 28-year-old underwent hip surgery while he was on loan at Besiktas last season and hasn’t made an appearance for Everton in 2023/24.

He was nearing full fitness in January before injuring his groin and required another trip to the operating table to resolve the issue. Since then the midfielder has been slowly recovering with the desire to get back on the pitch.

Dele joined the Merseyside club in 2022 but has only made 13 appearances for Everton in the two years he’s been on their books.

Speaking as a guest on Sky Sports’ Mondy Night Football for Everton’s clash against Chelsea, Dele addressed his injury problems in his first interview since last July when he admitted that he had been in rehab for an addiction to sleeping pills in an appearance on Gary Neville’s The Overlap show.

“I’m doing well. I think when I did the interview I said it’s the best I’ve felt, at that time,” Dele explained on MNF. “Obviously coming out of rehab and getting ready to be back playing. It’s been tough but it’s a journey that I’m on but I’m enjoying it and I’m ready to get back now.

“When I did the interview I said ‘if I help one person that’s all I needed’. I had to do it for my own reasons but to help one person was I wanted from it and the reaction and support I got from it was definitely overwhelming. It was amazing to see how many people it did help and I’m very proud of it.”

Specifically addressing where he currently is in his career and what his next steps look like Dele added: “I’ve had to be patient and really learn what patience is. It’s been a long journey with the [groin] injury.

“A lot of ups and downs and it’s helped me grow as a person. I’m not thankful to be injured but to have this opportunity to get to know myself. I think the pain of the injury is something I can channel when I am back and use it to motivate me.

“After the interview a lot of people asked me ‘when are you coming back to football’ and they thought I was taking a break. It’s just been an injury problem, one that I’m hopefully getting to the end of. I can see the light at the end of the tunnel and I’m excited.”