Dele Alli leaves Everton after seven months to join Besiktas on loan

The midfielder made just 13 appearances for Everton after leaving Tottenham in January

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Thursday 25 August 2022 17:24
Comments
<p>Dele Alli has left the Premier League on loan </p>

Dele Alli has left the Premier League on loan

(Getty Images)

Dele Alli has left Everton after just seven months by joining Besiktas on loan for the rest of the season.

The former England international made just 13 appearances after his January move from Tottenham, starting only one game and failing to score a goal.

And manager Frank Lampard was willing to let him leave, even at a time when he is short of attacking options and with Anthony Gordon a target for Chelsea.

Alli played an influential part in the win over Crystal Palace in May that kept Everton up, but Lampard chose not to pick him for the opening game of the season against Chelsea, even with Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured and Salomon Rondon suspended.

Everton were due to pay Tottenham £10 million when he made his 20th appearance for the Merseyside club as part of the terms of his transfer.

