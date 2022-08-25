Dele Alli leaves Everton after seven months to join Besiktas on loan

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Dele Alli has left Everton after just seven months by joining Besiktas on loan for the rest of the season.

The former England international made just 13 appearances after his January move from Tottenham, starting only one game and failing to score a goal.

And manager Frank Lampard was willing to let him leave, even at a time when he is short of attacking options and with Anthony Gordon a target for Chelsea.

Alli played an influential part in the win over Crystal Palace in May that kept Everton up, but Lampard chose not to pick him for the opening game of the season against Chelsea, even with Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured and Salomon Rondon suspended.

Everton were due to pay Tottenham £10 million when he made his 20th appearance for the Merseyside club as part of the terms of his transfer.

More follows