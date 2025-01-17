Wayne Rooney leads tributes to Man Utd great Denis Law after death aged 84

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wayne Rooney has paid tribute to Denis Law after the former Scotland and Manchester United striker died aged 84.

Law won two league titles with United and was a member of their European Cup-winning side under Sir Matt Busby in 1968 when they became the first English club to lift the trophy.

A short family statement read: “It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our father Denis Law has sadly passed away. He fought a tough battle but finally he is now at peace.

“We would like to thank everyone who contributed to his wellbeing and care, past and much more recently. We know how much people supported and loved him and that love was always appreciated and made the difference. Thank you.”

Law scored a total of 237 goals in 404 appearances during an 11-year spell at Old Trafford until 1973, which places him third behind Rooney and Sir Bobby Charlton on United’s all-time list.

“Legend,” Rooney replied to Manchester United’s tweet announcing the news. “Thoughts with all Denis’ family and friends.”

All at Huddersfield Town are profoundly saddened to learn of the passing of Denis Law.



A legend of not only our great Club, but an immortal of the sport as a whole, he will be deeply missed and his memory cherished by us all.



Our collective thoughts are with Denis’ family and… pic.twitter.com/Zyzqu61Krt — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) January 17, 2025

Known as ‘The King’, Law defied his small physique to terrorise defenders with his fearless approach and electric pace during an 18-year playing career, which also included spells at first club Huddersfield, Manchester City (twice) and Torino.

Law’s transfers from Huddersfield to City in 1960 and later moves to Italian club Torino (1961) and to Manchester United in 1962 were all British records at the time.

City posted on X under United’s announcement: “The whole of Manchester, including everyone at City, is mourning with you. Rest in peace, Denis. Our thoughts are with Denis’ family and friends at this difficult time.”

open image in gallery Denis Law in action for Manchester United (PA) ( PA Archive )

Huddersfield Town tweeted: “All at Huddersfield Town are profoundly saddened to learn of the passing of Denis Law. A legend of not only our great Club, but an immortal of the sport as a whole, he will be deeply missed and his memory cherished by us all. Our collective thoughts are with Denis’ family and loved ones at this time. Once a Terrier, always a Terrier.”

Liverpool also replied: “Sending condolences from all of us at LFC. Denis was a rival player but so highly thought of. As Bill Shankly once said, 'Denis Law could dance on eggshells.' Our thoughts are with Denis' family and friends at this very sad time.”

Manchester United legend Denis Law has passed away at the age of 84. ❤️



Our thoughts are with those close to him. One of the all-time greats. pic.twitter.com/oyJCZ4iQVQ — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) January 17, 2025

Capped 55 times by Scotland – he made his senior debut aged 18 in 1958 – Law remains his country’s joint all-time leading scorer with 30 goals alongside Kenny Dalglish.

The Scottish national team’s account posted a picture of Law with the words: “A true great. We will not see his likes again. Denis Law. 1940-2025.”

open image in gallery Denis Law celebrates scoring for Scotland against England (PA). ( PA Archive )

The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust (Must) tweeted: “We are all heartbroken tonight at the loss of Denis, the last of that legendary trinity alongside Sir Bobby Charlton and George Best. Our thoughts are with the Law family. Farewell and rest in peace Denis Law, the King of The Stretford End.”

Uefa, European football’s governing body, said: “On behalf of European football, we are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Denis Law. One of Scottish football’s true greats, he was a Ballon d’Or winner in 1964 before lifting the European Cup with Manchester United in 1968. Rest in peace, Denis.”