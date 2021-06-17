Denmark vs Belgium LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the action live from the Group B match at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen
Denmark host Belgium in their second Group B match of Euro 2020 at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.
The Danes will have Christian Eriksen in their hearts, according to captain Simon Kjaer after the Inter Milan midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest last Saturday.
Romelu Lukaku is inspiring the Red Devils in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard yet to hit full fitness for Roberto Martinez’s side. The Inter Milan forward fired a double against Russia in the opening game to put himself firmly in contention to win the Golden Boot.
Elsewhere in Group B yesterday, Russia rebounded well from defeat to Belgium with a 1-0 win over Finland thanks to Aleksei Miranchuk, which sets up the group beautifully with three matches remaining.
Danish head coach Kasper Hjulmand has admitted his side face a daunting task against Fifa’s No 1 ranked side in the world: “I know we’re the underdogs here. There’s no doubt that we are facing the best team in the world, who we have played many many times. You can look at their statistics and see that they don’t concede many goals and they win a lot of games. They’re very, very good. They’re the only team that reminds me of a club team. But there’s always a chance against that kind of team.”
The line-ups for both teams have been revealed and there are two changes each for both starting 11s.
Denmark: Schmeichel, Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard, Mhaele, Wass, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Poulsen, Damsgaard, Braithwaite
Vestergaard and Damsgaard are the two changes for the Danes and they come in for Eriksen and Wind.
Belgium: Courtois, Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen, Meunier, Tielemans, Dendoncker, Thorgan Hazard, Mertens, Carrasco, Lukaku
Denayer and Meunier will start for the first time in this Euros as they replace Boyata and Castagne
Euro 2020: Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia
Ukraine earn a first win, and Group C is wide open ahead of Austria versus Netherlands.
Up next on the menu of European football? It’s Belgium against Denmark in Group B.
Sarah Rendell will take you through all the action as Roberto Martinez’s side are looking for their second successive win following their 3-0 win over Russia, while Denmark are hoping to bounce back after losing to Finland last Saturday in controversial circumstances.
What a start this Euros matchday has got off to!
The first game of the day was a cracker between Ukraine and North Macedonia with the former taking a 2-1 win - their first victory of the tournament.
Hopefully the lively and thrilling nature of the match follows into the remaining games of the day with Denmark vs Belgium and the Netherlands vs Austria.
Next up is Denmark vs Belgium and the fixture will be loaded with emotion.
In the Danes' last Euros match, their star midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in a gutting moment for his family, teammates and fans.
Thankfully Eriksen is now stable in hospital and is having treatment, he will have a heart-starting device fitted, with the entire football world fully behind him.
The match itself is a crucial one for Denmark as they lost their opener to Finland 1-0 and so they will want to get a victory under their belts. While Belgium will seek to extend their perfect start after a 3-0 win over Russia in their first Euros match.
The line-ups have been revealed so stay tuned for all the updates you need for the Group B fixture.
Full time: Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia
Trajkovski has another ambitious swing at goal, but his shot trickles wide.
Ukraine pick up their first win at Euros since a 2-1 win over Sweden nine years ago, with Yarmolenko and Yaremchuk finding the net again.
Alioski pulled one back as he scored an immediate rebound from his saved penalty, but North Macedonia couldn’t find an equaliser.
Both goalkeepers starred and each saved a penalty, but Bushcan of Ukraine takes the plaudits and more importantly, the points.
Euro 2020: Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia
90+4 mins: Trajkovski is fed the ball from distance after North Macedonia dispossess Ukraine in their own territory.
The substitute has a pop and his shot agonisingly sails wide.
Euro 2020: Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia
90+3 mins: A cross finds Avramovski, who is caught in two minds between laying off a pass and firing a header at goal.
In the end, he does neither and the ball sails tamely out of bounds.
Euro 2020: Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia
90+1 mins: Alioski’s corner is headed clear and then a Ukraine defender is fouled.
Three of the four added minutes remain.
Euro 2020: Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia
90 mins: Corner to North Macedonia after good work from Pandev and Elmas.
Is this the chance?
Euro 2020: Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia
89 mins: North Macedonia are throwing their men forward, with every body in the Ukraine half.
Churlinov takes on his man but his cross is deflected and dealt with by Bushcan. The goalkeeper kicks it out as Stepanenko goes down with cramp.
Euro 2020: Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia
87 mins: North Macedonia are still alive here, but Ukraine are in the mood again.
Malinovskiy tries to atone for his miss with a distanced effort but it’s blazed over.
He has been good today - shame about the saved penalty...
