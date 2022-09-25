Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

France know they need to produce a good performance as they head to Denmark in the Nations League on Sunday, with relegation still a possibility.

Didier Deschamps’ side are only a point ahead of Austria heading into the final round of fixtures, following their 2-0 win over them earlier this week.

Denmark on the other hand are still aiming to top Group A1; they are one point behind Croatia and have the confidence which comes from having already beaten France earlier in the group.

With both these nations set to feature at the World Cup it’s the last meaningful fixture for both before the action in Qatar kicks off.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off.

When is Denmark vs France?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Sunday 25 September.

Where can I watch it?

The fixture will be shown live in the UK on Box Nation. This is part of the Premier Sports subscription package. Customers can stream the game via the Premier Player app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

The likes of Jonas Wind and Robert Skov missed out on the Denmark squad this time around. Jesper Lindstrom should recover from illness to feature at some point. Kasper Schmeichel has had a tough start this season at club level after leaving Leicester but should continue as the national team No1.

For France, a whole potential starting XI is missing from the squad due to injury or other absences, including Lucas Hernandez, Hugo Lloris, Kingsley Coman, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante. Second choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan has also had to leave the squad injured this week and defender Jules Kounde has done likewise.

Predicted line-ups

DEN - Schmeichel, Andersen, Christensen, Kjaer, Kristensen, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle, Damsgaard, Eriksen, Dolberg

FRA - Areola, Saliba, Varane, Badiashile, Clauss, Fofana, Tchouameni, Mendy, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud

Odds

Denmark 31/10

Draw 5/2

France 11/9

Prediction

France to find their winning ways and ensure they at least remain in Group A, even if this series has been a disappointment overall. Denmark 1-2 France.