Denmark vs France live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight
Al you need to know ahead of the Nations League Group A match
France know they need to produce a good performance as they head to Denmark in the Nations League on Sunday, with relegation still a possibility.
Didier Deschamps’ side are only a point ahead of Austria heading into the final round of fixtures, following their 2-0 win over them earlier this week.
Denmark on the other hand are still aiming to top Group A1; they are one point behind Croatia and have the confidence which comes from having already beaten France earlier in the group.
With both these nations set to feature at the World Cup it’s the last meaningful fixture for both before the action in Qatar kicks off.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off.
When is Denmark vs France?
The match kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Sunday 25 September.
Where can I watch it?
The fixture will be shown live in the UK on Box Nation. This is part of the Premier Sports subscription package. Customers can stream the game via the Premier Player app and desktop website.
What is the team news?
The likes of Jonas Wind and Robert Skov missed out on the Denmark squad this time around. Jesper Lindstrom should recover from illness to feature at some point. Kasper Schmeichel has had a tough start this season at club level after leaving Leicester but should continue as the national team No1.
For France, a whole potential starting XI is missing from the squad due to injury or other absences, including Lucas Hernandez, Hugo Lloris, Kingsley Coman, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante. Second choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan has also had to leave the squad injured this week and defender Jules Kounde has done likewise.
Predicted line-ups
DEN - Schmeichel, Andersen, Christensen, Kjaer, Kristensen, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle, Damsgaard, Eriksen, Dolberg
FRA - Areola, Saliba, Varane, Badiashile, Clauss, Fofana, Tchouameni, Mendy, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud
Odds
Denmark 31/10
Draw 5/2
France 11/9
Prediction
France to find their winning ways and ensure they at least remain in Group A, even if this series has been a disappointment overall. Denmark 1-2 France.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies