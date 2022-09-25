Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylian Mbappe and Co need to produce a performance and a positive result to ensure they do not suffer a shock relegation from the Nations League Group A1 on Sunday.

France football travel to Denmark football in the final round of games, with top spot Croatia heading to bottom nation Austria in the other game.

Didier Deschamps’ side did beat Austria in midweek, while Croatia just edged out Denmark, but both the top two and bottom two only have a point between them so there’s still much to sort out from an intriguing quartet.

Both France and Denmark are off to the Qatar World Cup in mid-November, giving this match added importance in terms of fine-tuning tactical and personnel plans before the finals.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off.

When is Denmark vs France?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Sunday 25 September.

Where can I watch it?

The fixture will be shown live in the UK on Box Nation. This is part of the Premier Sports subscription package. Customers can stream the game via the Premier Player app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

The likes of Jonas Wind and Robert Skov missed out on the Denmark squad this time around. Jesper Lindstrom should recover from illness to feature at some point. Kasper Schmeichel has had a tough start this season at club level after leaving Leicester but should continue as the national team No1.

For France, a whole potential starting XI is missing from the squad due to injury or other absences, including Lucas Hernandez, Hugo Lloris, Kingsley Coman, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante. Second choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan has also had to leave the squad injured this week and defender Jules Kounde has done likewise.

Predicted line-ups

DEN - Schmeichel, Andersen, Christensen, Kjaer, Kristensen, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle, Damsgaard, Eriksen, Dolberg

FRA - Areola, Saliba, Varane, Badiashile, Clauss, Fofana, Tchouameni, Mendy, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud

Odds

Denmark 31/10

Draw 5/2

France 11/9

Prediction

France to find their winning ways and ensure they at least remain in Group A, even if this series has been a disappointment overall. Denmark 1-2 France.