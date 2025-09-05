Scotland hold Denmark to goalless draw in opening World Cup qualifier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland began their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with a creditable goalless draw against Denmark but may feel they could have taken all three points in Copenhagen.

The hosts had long spells on top, but Steve Clarke’s side sporadically offered a real attacking threat before and after the break.

John McGinn, Ryan Christie and Lyndon Dykes all missed chances and there was some terrific siege defending at times as a high-quality Danish side were nullified, albeit the visitors lived dangerously in the latter stages.

Scotland, who have not qualified for World Cup finals since France 1998, take on Belarus behind closed doors in Hungary on Monday in their second Group C game and will need all three points from that clash, with Greece making up the four-team section.

Clarke spoke in glowing terms about 19-year-old Ben Gannon Doak before the game, but the Bournemouth winger started on the bench as the Scotland boss went for power.

Angus Gunn, who has not played for new club Nottingham Forest this season, returned in goal behind 33-year-old Hibernian new boy Grant Hanley.

Scott McTominay, Napoli’s 2025 Ballon d’Or nominee, was in midfield, while Dykes and Che Adams led the line as a double act.

Celtic’s vastly-experienced Kasper Schmeichel was in the Denmark goal, while Hoops summer target Kasper Dolberg, who opted to return to Ajax from Anderlecht in the transfer window, started alongside former Motherwell loanee striker Mika Biereth, now at Monaco, in Brian Riemer’s strong home side.

The visitors were aggressive from the kick-off, while Denmark, while passing with purpose, also looked to capitalise on regular long balls, which required some resolute defending.

The Scots edged their way into the game and had some encouragement, Dykes heading a cross from skipper Andy Robertson over the bar before the unmarked McGinn failed to connect properly with fellow midfielder Lewis Ferguson’s delivery to the back post.

open image in gallery Angus Gunn returned in goal for Scotland ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

Denmark kept knocking on the door, but just before the break Scotland midfielder Christie headed McGinn’s flighted ball back across goal and past the far post, thus spurning a great opportunity.

Clarke’s side began the second half strongly.

McGinn’s goalbound drive from 16 yards was blocked by Denmark defender Joakim Maehle for a corner, which had the home side under pressure but surviving, before Schmeichel blocked McTominay’s angled drive with his foot.

Just before the hour mark, the Scots attacked with pace and Adams took a McGinn pass and sent Dykes through on goal, but he hesitated and allowed defender Andreas Christensen to get a block on his shot and, moments later, right-back Aaron Hickey fired wide to end another attack.

Scotland’s defence had to remain alert as waves of red attacks came, with Anders Dreyer flashing a shot from 20 yards just past Gunn’s left-hand post.

open image in gallery Scotland frustrated Denmark as they remained on alert for waves of attacks ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

Max Johnston took over from the already-booked Hickey in the 70th minute and was almost immediately cautioned by German referee Daniel Siebert for a handball when last man. The official was asked to look at his monitor but took no further action.

Kenny McLean, Gannon Doak and George Hirst came on for the final seven minutes for Dykes, Adams and Christie and within seconds Hirst should have sent Gannon Doak clear on goal but got his feet in a muddle and was robbed.

Gunn made a terrific double save in the 87th minutes from Rasmus Hojland and then fellow substitute Albert Gronbaek, but the offside flag was up, with Gunn also thwarting Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as Clarke’s men saw out five added minutes.

PA