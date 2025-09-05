Denmark vs Scotland live: Steve Clarke’s side begin World Cup qualifying in Copenhagen
Can Scotland qualify for their first World Cup since 1998?
Scotland begin their World Cup qualifying campaign with a tough trip to Denmark as they bid to compete in the tournament’s finals for the first time since 1998.
Steve Clarke’s side will hope to build on their 4-0 thrashing of Lichtenstein last time out, which followed a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Iceland at Hampden Park.
Denmark, meanwhile, will look to make it three wins on the trot, with recent victorious international friendlies against Northern Ireland and Lithuania giving Brian Riemer’s side plenty of confidence.
Scotland could be in for a three-way race for top spot in Group C with Greece also contenders, so they will be desperate to get things started in fine stead this evening.
Follow all the build-up, team news and minute-by-minute action from Copenhagen below:
Team news
We’re expecting the line-ups to come around 6.15pm, so here’s a reminder of the early team news...
Clarke will be without Celtic pair Kieran Tierney and Anthony Ralston who have withdrawn from the Scotland squad, with Sassuolo left-back Josh Doig being called up to replenish his pool. The duo join goalkeeper Craig Gordon and defender Nathan Patterson as significant injury absentees. Napoli hero Scott McTominay will be expected to start, while Billy Gilmour, John McGinn and Lewis Ferguson are also available.
Elliot Anderson ‘really thankful’ he made the decision to focus on England
Elliot Anderson is “really thankful” he chose not to represent Scotland at senior level as he hopes for an England debut this week.
The 22-year-old Nottingham Forest midfielder, who was born in Whitley Bay, represented Scotland at youth level from Under-16s to Under-21s and boss Steve Clarke named him in the senior squad for matches against Cyprus and England in 2023.
But he withdrew from the squad, citing an injury, and later pledged his allegiance to the country of his birth.
Elliot Anderson ‘really thankful’ he made the decision to focus on England
Kieffer Moore goal ensures Wales edge out Kazakhstan in World Cup qualifier
The report from Wales game yesterday, as Craig Bellamy’s side put themselves in a good position in Group J.
Wales went top of their World Cup qualifying group with a hard-fought 1-0 win in Kazakhstan.
Kieffer Moore marked the occasion of his 50th cap with a 24th-minute strike from close range. It was Moore’s 15th international goal and drew him level with the great John Charles.
Wales entered the Group J contest ranked 83 places higher than Kazakhstan in the Fifa world rankings, whose position of 114th casts them among the minnows of European football.
Kieffer Moore goal ensures Wales edge out Kazakhstan in World Cup qualifier
Predicted line-ups
Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Nissen, Andersen, Christiensen, Dorgu; O’Riley, Hjulmand; Isaksen, Eriksen, Lindstrom; Hojlund.
Scotland XI: Gunn; Johnston, Souttar, Hanley, Tierney, Robertson; McGinn, Ferguson, Gilmour, McTominay; Adams.
When is Scotland vs Denmark?
Scotland’s World Cup qualifier against Denmark kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Friday 5 September at Parken in Copenhagen.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer with coverage starting at 7:30pm BST.
Denmark, meanwhile, will have Barcelona star Andreas Christensen back in the fold after 14 months out of the international picture, a huge boost for Riemer’s side. He is expected to form a centre-back partnership with Fulham defender Joachim Anderson.
Greece and Belarus are the other nations vying for a place in next year’s World Cup in Group C.
Good evening
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s World Cup qualifying match between Scotland and Denmark.
Steve Clarke’s side travel to Copenhagen for their first qualifier of Group C, as the Scots bid to make their first World Cup since 1998.
Belarus and Greece make up the other teams vying for automatic qualification to next year’s tournament, and Scotland will fancy their chances of finishing first, especially if they can nick a positive result at Parken tonight.
We’ll have all the latest team news and updates right here.
