Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Diego Maradona’s homicide case declared mistrial: ‘This is a great embarrassment’

The trial has been thrown out after one of the judges was forced to resign

Lucila Sigal
Thursday 29 May 2025 20:27 BST
Comments
Argentina: Judge refuses to step down in Maradona death trial

The homicide case against Diego Maradona's medical team was declared a mistrial, their lawyers said on Thursday.

The football superstar, who led the Argentine team to World Cup victory in 1986, died from heart failure while he was recovering from surgery in 2020.

Seven members of his medical team were charged with negligent homicide in a trial that began on March 11.

The defendants have denied the charges of "simple homicide with eventual intent" in Maradona's treatment. They were facing prison sentences of between eight and 25 years.

Recommended

The date for the new trial was not initially announced and new judges were not nominated.

The decision came after one of three judges in the case, Judge Julieta Makintach, resigned on Tuesday in the face of allegations of an ethical breach.

Video surfaced showing her apparently being interviewed by a camera crew as part of a documentary in the corridors of the Buenos Aires courthouse and in her office, which breached judicial rules.

"This is all a great embarrassment," defense attorney Miguel Angel Pierri told media outside the courthouse.

Reuters

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in