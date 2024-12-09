Liverpool duo Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker in training boost before Girona trip
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and goalkeeper Alisson Becker were both involved in full training ahead of their Champions League trip to Girona.
Jota has not played since sustaining a chest injury against Chelsea on October 20, missing 10 matches, while Alisson tore a hamstring five days before that at Crystal Palace and has been slowly edging his way back to fitness.
Both were present for opening training ahead of the squad’s departure for Spain, giving head coach Arne Slot a boost ahead of the busy festive schedule to come.
However, forward Federico Chiesa, whose own fitness struggles have limited him to three appearances since joining late in the summer, was not present due to illness.
Chiesa, a £10million signing from Juventus, scored for the under-21s last week as he stepped up his recovery.
Slot is still without defenders Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas, who are all likely to be out until the new year.