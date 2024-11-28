Arne Slot provides Caoimhin Kelleher update after Liverpool goalkeeper shines against Real Madrid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Arne Slot insists it’s “too early” to discuss next season for Caoimhin Kelleher after the Irish goalkeeper impressed once again for Liverpool.

The 26-year-old has produced a series of excellent performances for the Reds during Alisson Becker’s time out injured in recent years.

And Kelleher saved Kylian Mbappe’s penalty as Slot’s side maintained their perfect record in the Champions League to defeat Real Madrid.

Kelleher is determined to play as a No.1 for his club, even if that is away from Anfield and said earlier this season: “I made it clear in the last few years I want to go be a number one and play week in, week out.”

The player’s future is further complicated by the Reds signing Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will arrive next summer from Valencia, but Slot remains calm about his back-up goalkeeper’s future.

open image in gallery Kelleher is congratulated by his teammates at Anfield ( Action Images via Reuters )

“I'm expecting every player to want to be the No.1, not only the goalkeeper, it's up to the player if they accept their role,” Slot said ahead of the home fixture against Man City.

“He's accepted his role from the start to now, when he plays and even when he didn't, it's too early to think about next season.

“I want every player to want to play every season. It would be wrong if he would have come to me and said, 'I like it that I'm on the bench today', it's normal, it's about the attitude if you don't play.

open image in gallery Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe has his penalty kick saved by Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher ( REUTERS )

“That has been outstanding, from Lucho and Macca last Sunday, then they came in really strong, I saw the same with Dominik and Cody, they should have the eagerness to play but if they don't, they have to act in a normal way, and that is what they all do at the moment.”

Alisson is back training but not fully integrated with the first team, meaning Kelleher is due to deputise once again for the vital clash with the champions on Sunday.