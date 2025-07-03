Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota has died in a car crash in Spain aged 28.

The Spanish civil guard said he was found dead alongside his brother Andre Silva, after their car went off a road near the city of Zamora.

The Portuguese Football Federation said it was “devastated” to learn of the pair’s deaths – adding: “Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football.”

Police said no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has died at the age of 28 (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

Jota was part of Liverpool’s Premier League-winning side in the 2024/25 campaign, scoring six goals in 26 appearances.

In a statement, the Portuguese national team said: “Diogo Jota was not only a fantastic player with almost 50 caps for the national team, but also an extraordinary person who was respected by all his teammates and opponents.

“He had a contagious joy and was a reference point in his own community.”

In a statement, the Portuguese Football Federation said: "The Portuguese Football Federation and the entire Portuguese football community are devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva in Spain this morning.

“Diogo Jota was not only a fantastic player with almost 50 caps for the national team, but also an extraordinary person who was respected by all his teammates and opponents. He had a contagious joy and was a reference point in his own community.

“On behalf of the Portuguese Football Federation and myself, I would like to offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of Diogo and Andre, as well as Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the respective clubs of the players.

“The Portuguese Football Federation has asked UEFA to hold a minute’s silence ahead of our national team’s match against Spain in the Women’s European Championship on Thursday.

“We have lost two champions. Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything we can to honour their legacy every day.”

Jota married his long term partner Rute Cardoso on June 22 in Portugal.

The pair got together in 2013, it has been reported, and have three children together – two sons and a daughter who was born in November.

Jota frequently shared pictures of him and his family on his Instagram account, while his wife has posted images of their holidays in Dubai and Lapland.

They also have three pet beagles.

On Wednesday, Jota and Cardoso, 28, posted video footage of their wedding, with the caption: “A day we will never forget.”