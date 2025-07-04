Diogo Jota death latest: Liverpool star’s final hours revealed as funeral plans confirmed
Player and brother Andre Silva died when car veered off road and burst into flames after suspected tyre blowout
Diogo Jota’s physiotherapist has denied that Liverpool FC’s forward was partying before he was killed in a tragic car crash on Thursday.
Respiratory physiotherapist Miguel Goncalves said Jota was an “unparalleled professional” who was “excited, confident in his recovery and enthusiastic” for the upcoming season.
The footballer had been travelling in a Lamborghini with his brother Andre Silva when the car veered off the road and burst into flames following what police suspect was a tyre blowout while overtaking.
Dr Goncalves told Portuguese outlet Record: “I said goodbye to him and his brother, Andre, at around 8:30pm. His brother was a great companion and decided to go with him, to accompany him on the trip.
“Diogo and Andre weren’t partying at all, they weren’t in the so-called ‘good mood’ life, they had nothing that deserved any repair. Nothing.”
They were found dead on the A-52 in Palacios de Sanabria near the city of Zamora at 12.40am on Thursday, just 11 days after Jota, a father of three, married his childhood sweetheart Rute Cardoso.
A wake for the brothers will take place at 8am at the nearby Capela da Ressurreicao before their funeral at the Igreja Matriz on Saturday at 10am, parish priest Jose Manuel Macedo said.
Mourners are set to gather to honour Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota at a wake in Portugal on Friday morning, a local parish priest has said.
Jota and his younger brother, Andre Silva, died in a car accident in Zamora, Spain, in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Less than two weeks ago Jota, who was 28, married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso. The couple have three children together.
Jose Manuel Macedo, parish priest at the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar in Sao Cosme, told the PA news agency in a translated message that a wake for the brothers will take place at 8am at the nearby Capela da Ressurreicao before their funeral at the Igreja Matriz on Saturday at 10am.
According to BBC Sport, Jota was returning for pre-season training next week via ferry after being advised not to fly following minor surgery.
Jota's funeral to take place on Saturday near Porto
Diogo Jota’s funeral will start tomorrow with a wake in São Cosme at 3pm and funeral at 10am on Saturday, according to MailOnline.
It will be held at the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar, half an hour from his home city of Porto.
Two weeks ago, he married his childhood sweetheart Rute there.
'He was excited for the upcoming season': Physiotherapist reveals final hours of Jota's life
‘One of our own’: How grieving Portugal remembered ‘eternal’ Diogo Jota at Euro 2025
From the darkness, Portugal were faced with an impossible task: to bring some light into the world after the heartbreaking tragedy of losing one of their own.
The death of Diogo Jota, killed in a car crash with his brother Andre Silva in the early hours of Thursday morning, had shaken the Portugal team when they woke up on the morning of their opening match of Euro 2025 against Spain. Afterwards, a 5-0 defeat to the world champions barely scratches the surface in the face of such a loss.
“Today is a sad day,” the Portugal head coach Francisco Neto said. “To lose two lives, so young, of course it is hard. We are thinking of the family.”
Writes Jamie Braidwood in Bern:
