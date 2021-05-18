Liverpool have been handed a surprise boost by the news that Diogo Jota’s injury is less severe than initially feared.

Jota had been ruled out for the rest of the season but the Portuguese is now a possibility for the final match, against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday, after his swelling reduced and a scan revealed his foot was recovering well.

“There’s a tiny, tiny, little chance for the weekend,” Klopp said, speaking ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Burnley on Wednesday evening. “But it depends how it improves now.”

