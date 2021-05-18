Diogo Jota: Liverpool handed surprise boost as injury less severe than first feared
The Portuguese could now feature in Liverpool’s final Premier League game of the season against Crystal Palace
Lawrence Ostlere@lawrenceostlere
Tuesday 18 May 2021 13:38 comments
Liverpool have been handed a surprise boost by the news that Diogo Jota’s injury is less severe than initially feared.
Jota had been ruled out for the rest of the season but the Portuguese is now a possibility for the final match, against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday, after his swelling reduced and a scan revealed his foot was recovering well.
“There’s a tiny, tiny, little chance for the weekend,” Klopp said, speaking ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Burnley on Wednesday evening. “But it depends how it improves now.”
More to follow...
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies