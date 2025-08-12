Opening round Premier League fixtures to be preceded by silence in memory of Diogo Jota

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A moment's silence will be observed at all top-flight matches this weekend in memory of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, the Premier League has confirmed.

The league has spoken to Liverpool about the most appropriate way to remember the Portuguese star, who was killed in a car crash alongside his brother on 3 July in Spain.

As well as a period of silence prior to kick-off in the matches, players of all clubs will be given black armbands while messaging and imagery will be shared with clubs for them to use on big screens.

Tributes were paid to the brothers prior to last Sunday's Community Shield between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Wembley, with wreaths laid on the pitch and a period of silence before kick-off.

A minority of Eagles fans broke the silence, eliciting a strong response at the other end of the pitch, as well as from other Eagles supporters who tried to silence those not respecting the tribute.

Reds head coach Arne Slot said: "I don't think this was planned, or that this was the idea of the fan that made some noise. Maybe he wasn't aware of the fact that it was the minute of silence.

"He was just still happy and tried to cheer for his team. And I think then the fans of Palace were trying to calm that person or those persons down, so I don't think he had a bad intention, the guy or people that made noise.

"They tried to calm him down, but that was a bit noisy as well. And then our fans reacted, 'Hey, what's happening here?'.

"So I don't think there's a bad intention to it, because the fans of Crystal Palace and everywhere around the world have paid huge respect to Diogo and Andre and this was, I think, unlucky or, I can't find the right words, but I don't think there was a bad intention in it."

Liverpool fans earlier paid their respects with a rousing rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' as the wreaths were brought out, raising a white banner reading 'Diogo J' and featuring the forward's image and number 20.

The club's record goalscorer Ian Rush, Palace chairman Steve Parish and Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt laid the wreaths in the Liverpool end as fans from both sides showed their respect with a standing ovation as the siblings' images were displayed on the big screens inside the stadium.

open image in gallery Tributes were paid to Andre Silva and Diogo Jota at Wembley during the Community Shield ( PA Wire )

Liverpool have retired Jota's number 20 shirt in tribute to the player.

PA