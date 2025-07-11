Liverpool to retire No 20 shirt in memory of Diogo Jota

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool will permanently retire Diogo Jota’s No 20 shirt in memory of the forward after he was killed in a car crash with his brother Andre Silva last week.

In a historic move, Liverpool confirmed plans to immortalise Jota’s contribution to the team by retiring the No 20 jersey from all levels in what the club said was “a unique tribute to a uniquely wonderful person”.

“It was the number he wore with pride and distinction, leading us to countless victories in the process – and Diogo Jota will forever be Liverpool’s number 20,” a club statement said.

open image in gallery Jota wore the No 20 shirt during his five years at Anfield ( Getty Images )

“After consultation with his wife, Rute, and family, the club can announce the squad number will be retired in honour and memory of Diogo across all levels, including LFC Women and Academy.

“The move is recognition of not only the immeasurable contribution our lad from Portugal made to the Reds’ on-pitch successes over the last five years, but also the profound personal impact he had on his teammates, colleagues and supporters and the everlasting connections he built with them.”

Michael Edwards, CEO of football at Liverpool’s owners FSG, said: “As a club, we were all acutely aware of the sentiment of our supporters – and we felt exactly the same way.

“It was vitally important to us to involve Diogo’s wife, Rute, and his family in the decision and to ensure they were the first to know of our intention.

“I believe this is the first time in Liverpool Football Club’s history that such an honour has been bestowed upon an individual. Therefore, we can say this is a unique tribute to a uniquely wonderful person.

“By retiring this squad number, we are making it eternal – and therefore never to be forgotten. Diogo joined us in 2020, he won us number 20, and he wore – with honour, distinction and affection – the number 20. As far as Liverpool Football Club is concerned, he will be forever our number 20.”

Liverpool have also confirmed that tributes will be paid to Jota and Andre Silva on Sunday before and during the club’s first match since their deaths.

open image in gallery Jota's No 20 shirt will be retired by the club ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk carried a ‘20’ wreath at Jota’s funeral ( REUTERS )

Arne Slot’s side face Championship club Preston North End at Deepdale in their opening pre-season fixture, 10 days after Jota and Silva died in a car accident in Spain.

A minute’s silence will take place, along with a rendition of the Liverpool anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ while Preston captain Ben Whiteman will lay a wreath in front of the visiting fans and both teams will wear black armbands.

There will also be digital tributes on the big screen and the pitch-side electronic advertising hoardings, while the commemorative edition of the matchday programme will include pieces on both footballers and will be free to supporters with a ticket.

There are also tributes to Jota, who scored 65 goals in 182 games over a five-year Liverpool career, at Anfield and former captain Steven Gerrard laid flowers on Friday as he paid his respects.

Father of three Jota, who married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso 11 days before the accident, died alongside his brother after a Lamborghini they were travelling in burst into flames following a suspected tyre blowout in the early hours of Thursday, July 3.

Reds manager Arne Slot attended last Saturday's funeral, along with club captain Virgil van Dijk and team-mates including Andy Robertson, Conor Bradley, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomez.