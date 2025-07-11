Liverpool to pay tribute to Diogo Jota at first match since death against Preston
Liverpool will play their first pre-season fixture on Sunday at Deepdale
Tributes will be paid to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva on Sunday before and during Liverpool's first match since their deaths.
Arne Slot’s side face Championship club Preston North End at Deepdale in their opening pre-season fixture, 10 days after Jota and Silva died in a car accident in Spain.
A minute’s silence will take place, along with a rendition of the Liverpool anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ while Preston captain Ben Whiteman will lay a wreath in front of the visiting fans and both teams will wear black armbands.
There will also be digital tributes on the big screen and the pitch-side electronic advertising hoardings, while the commemorative edition of the matchday programme will include pieces on both footballers and will be free to supporters with a ticket.
There are also tributes to Jota, who scored 65 goals in 182 games over a five-year Liverpool career, at Anfield and former captain Steven Gerrard laid flowers on Friday as he paid his respects.
Head coach Slot had attended Jota’s funeral in Portugal on Saturday along with players including Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Alexis Mac Allister, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate.
