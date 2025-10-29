Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank criticised referee Chris Kavanagh after Newcastle scored in their Carabao Cup fourth-round tie while Spurs defender Djed Spece was tying his laces.

Nick Woltemade's second-half header wrapped up a 2-0 win, sparked by Fabian Schar’s controversial 24th-minute opener, to leave the home contingent among a crowd of 51,216 at St James' Park dreaming of a return to Wembley.

Schar’s goal came after Spence’s boot came off as Newcastle won a corner, and the defender needed time to adjust his laces so that he could fit his boot back on.

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali went over to take the corner and initially allowed Spence some time to get ready, but as soon as the defender was back on his feet, the ball was whipped into the box for Schar to head home.

The Spurs players were furious with referee Kavanagh on the field, and Frank discussed the matter with the official after the game.

“It is always disappointing to lose, always disappointing to go out of the tournament that we would love to progress in,” Frank told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Small margins decided the game tonight, it was a very even game with chances and situations in both boxes. The two goals were also small margins where there was two mistakes – one unfortunately from Chris Kavanagh, in terms of things you need to give. Djed Spence had his boot off. He needs time to tie his boot and he didn’t. His marker, Schar, scored.

“I have spoken to Chris about it, and we will keep that between Chris and I.”

Newcastle will be at home to Fulham in the quarter-finals.

Premier League leaders Arsenal will host Crystal Palace, while third-tier Cardiff City, the only non-Premier League team to make the last eight, will host Chelsea. Manchester City, who have hoisted the League Cup eight times, host Brentford.

The last-eight games will take place on the week of 15 December.

Liverpool were dispatched by Crystal Palace 3-0 in Wednesday’s fourth-round tie.