Cammy Kerr continues to live his boyhood dream after signing new deal at Dundee

Cammy Kerr continues to live the dream as he signed a new two-year deal with Dundee which could bring him a testimonial match.

The 25-year-old defender, a boyhood Dees fan, came through the youth ranks at Dens Park and been a mainstay in the first team since 2013.

Dundee, who were promoted to the Scottish Premiership last Monday night via a play-off win over Kilmarnock will apply to the Scottish Football Association for approval of a testimonial match to recognise Kerr’s long service, most likely in the 2022-23 season.

Kerr told the club’s official website: “I’m absolutely delighted. When something means so much to you, to sign again was a no-brainer.

“Last Monday was probably the best night of my life up to now, to do it in the manner we did it was incredible, there won’t be many nights that top that Monday.

“Everyone says about living people’s dream but I’m getting to do something I could genuinely only dream of when I was younger.

“Don’t get me wrong there have been so many ups and downs, that’s part of football, but I’m getting to play for the team I love.

“There will be plenty more journeys along the way but I’m just so proud to play for this club and it means the world to me.”