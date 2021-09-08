Harry Kane held up an England shirt ahead of the their World Cup qualifying match against Poland in tribute to Dylan Rich, a 17-year-old footballer who died on Sunday after collapsing during an FA Youth Cup game.

Rich collapsed during a match between West Bridgford Colts and Boston United in Nottingham last Thursday, suffering a suspected cardiac arrest. He was treated with a defibrillator on the pitch but suffered another suspected cardiac arrest in the ambulance on the way to Queen’s Medical Centre.

The West Bridgeford School pupil died three days later.

“We are a school in mourning,” head teacher Tim Peacock said. “We have a lost a wonderful, much-loved, talented member of our community. This loss will be felt deeply by many people. At the moment our focus is on supporting his family, friends, classmates and teachers through this difficult time.”

The Football Association said in a statement that everyone was “deeply saddened by the tragic news” of Dylan’s death. “We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and everybody at the club at this very difficult time,” the FA said.

Kane raised the shirt during the pre-match photo in Warsaw, which displayed the words “For Dylan”.