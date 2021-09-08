Poland vs England LIVE: World Cup qualifying team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the latest updates from the National Stadium in Warsaw as Poland aim to disrupt England’s serene qualification for the 2022 World Cup
England are taking on Poland tonight in Warsaw in what is a crunch match at the top of Group I in World Cup qualifying. Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 finalists are currently top of the group with the maximum 15 points from five games, while Poland sit second with 10 points, as they battle for the one automatic qualifying spot to reach Qatar next year.
England won 2-1 when they met at Wembley back in March, thanks to Harry Maguire’s late winner. But this promises to be a different encounter away from home and with Robert Lewandowski – injured six months ago – restored to the Polish line-up as captain and goalscoring talisman.
England are ringing the changes after a 4-0 win over Andorra, with a line-up closely resembling the team which progressed to the final at the Euros set to take to the field once more, with Harry Kane captaining the side and leading the line.
Follow all the latest updates from the game at the National Stadium below, live.
Poland out to disrupt England’s seamless surge towards World Cup qualification
For Gareth Southgate, it’s almost going a little too well. The England manager can’t help but compare it to this time last year, when Harry Maguire had been arrested, Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood were banished from the squad and results took a stutter.
England are currently rolling right over any challenge in their way. They have won successive games 4-0, and the next away to Poland could well put the team on the brink of qualification for the 2022 World Cup.
Poland out to disrupt England’s seamless surge towards World Cup qualification
Three Lions have 100 per cent winning record from opening five qualifiers ahead of Warsaw fixture on Wednesday
England have arrived!
The England team has arrived at the Narodowy Stadium and are preparing for the warm ups. The face a packed home crowd of close to 60,000 fans who will be keen to see them lose.
The players don’t look all that fussed about the prospect.
The rise of Robert Lewandowski from Poland’s third tier to the world’s best player
Poland are dependent on Robert Lewandowski. That hardly comes as a surprise, since the 33-year-old striker is considered to be the best player in the world by many, having won the best Fifa men’s player award in December 2020.
As Gareth Southgate’s team prepares for a qualifier in Warsaw on Wednesday, Lewandowski should be at the centre of their attention. With 72 goals in 124 games, he is Poland’s all-time top goalscorer.
Lewandowski might be the best centre-forward of his generation, having recently broken Gerd Muller’s record for most goals in the Bundesliga season with 41 but 15 years ago, no one thought Lewandowski would be the best player in the world.
The rise of Robert Lewandowski from Poland’s third tier to the world’s best player
Fifteen years ago Lewandowski joined Znicz Pruszkow for £1,000 – now he captains Poland against England in a crucial World Cup qualifier as master goalscorer
Lewandowski returns
England beat Poland 2-1 when the teams met back in March but the visitors that day were without record goalscorer Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern Munich striker is back to face England tonight and Gareth Southgate is all too aware of the threat he will pose.
"Any team is going to miss a player of that calibre," he said. "We know he’s one of the best finishers in European football."
Southgate went on to compare Lewandowski with England captain Harry Kane, explaining how both display similar qualities in front of goal..
"They are both very good at holding the play up and bringing team-mates into play," he added.
"They are both outstanding finishers and there aren’t that many old-fashioned number nines, if you like.
"In fact, neither of them are old fashioned in the way they play because of that ability to link and come deeper and play passes in behind, but I suppose a number nine is a focal point of the attack, rather than flexible forwards that might play wide at times or might play as an inside forward."
In any case tonight’s match may be decided on which striker has the better game.
Gareth Southgate tells England not to ‘drift’ against Poland
More from the England manager who says a victory tonight will be a ‘positive step’ towards the World Cup.
Southgate’s side can all but qualify if they pick up all three points against Poland. They’ll eight points clear of the Poles with just four qualifiers remaining.
Gareth Southgate tells England not to ‘drift’ against Poland
The Three Lions have claimed back-to-back 4-0 wins so far this month.
Southgate on England’s form
England are back in winning ways after losing the Euro 2020 final to Italy in a penalty shootout. Gareth Southgate’s side have stepped up during this international break winning both their World Cup qualifiers, against Hungary and Andorra, 4-0.
Despite the Three Lions’ good form Southgate is advising his players not to get too complacent as their toughest test comes this evening against Poland.
“We are in a good moment and the team is playing well,” said Southgate.
“We have a squad of players, any of whom are more than comfortable to play and are playing well.
“But also those moments are dangerous because, if we get any sense of complacency, we are going into a game that will be a challenge.
“It is a high level of motivation but also guarding against a feeling we are better than we are. We are getting a good set of results because we are working hard for each other.”
Poland vs England LIVE: Line-ups
England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Phillips, Rice, Sterling, Mount, Grealish, Kane.
Subs: Johnstone, James, Saka, Bamford, Lingard, Henderson, Alexander-Arnold, Coady, Trippier, Bellingham, Pope.
Poland XI: Szczesny, Dawidowicz, Glik, Bednarek, Puchacz, Jozwiak, Linetty, Krychowiak, Moder, Buksa, Lewandowski.
Subs: Slisz, Piatkowski, Swiderski, Zalewski, Dragowski, Frankowski, Damian Szymanski, Kaminski, Kedziora, Rybus, Skorupski, Helik.
Poland vs England LIVE
England are taking on Poland tonight in Warsaw in what is a crunch match at the top of Group I in World Cup qualifying. Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 finalists are currently top of the group with the maximum 15 points from five games, while Poland sit second with 10 points, as they battle for the one automatic qualifying spot to reach Qatar next year.
England won 2-1 when they met at Wembley back in March, thanks to Harry Maguire’s late winner. But this promises to be a different encounter away from home and with Robert Lewandowski – injured six months ago – restored to the Polish line-up as captain and goalscoring talisman.
England are ringing the changes after a 4-0 win over Andorra, with a line-up closely resembling the team which progressed to the final at the Euros set to take to the field once more, with Harry Kane captaining the side and leading the line.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies