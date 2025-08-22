When will Eberechi Eze make his Arsenal debut?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal fans will likely need to wait a little longer to see Eberechi Eze in action as his move from Crystal Palace was reportedly not finalised in time to meet the Premier League’s 12pm deadline for this weekend’s match.

Eberechi Eze is on the verge of completing a high-profile move from Crystal Palace to Arsenal, but fans may have to wait another week to see him in action.

Despite agreeing personal terms and completing his medical, the midfielder’s official registration with the Premier League is still pending, leaving his debut for the Gunners uncertain ahead of the weekend clash with Leeds United.

Arsenal acted quickly to secure Eze after news of Kai Havertz’s knee injury, which left the club short in midfield.

The 27-year-old, a former Arsenal youth player and lifelong supporter of the club, reportedly chose a switch to the Emirates over a move to Tottenham Hotspur, who had also expressed interest. His transfer is expected to be completed over the coming days, marking a return to the club where he began his football journey.

Premier League rules require that any new signing be registered by 12pm on the working day before a match to be eligible to play.

Eze was scheduled to undergo his medical on Friday but reports that the paperwork has yet to be finalised makes it unlikely he will feature in Arsenal’s match against Leeds on Saturday.

Eze’s debut could be pushed back to Arsenal’s next Premier League fixture against Liverpool on Sunday 31 August. This extra time will also give him an opportunity to settle into the squad and adapt to Mikel Arteta’s tactical system.

Arsenal fans will be watching closely over the coming day for all the final steps to be completed so that Eze can finally wear the red and white of his boyhood club and bring his attacking flair to the Premier League.