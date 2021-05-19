Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze is facing a long layoff after suffering a “serious injury” in a “freak situation” in training.

The Palace manager Roy Hodgson revealed in his Tuesday press conference that Eze had picked up a knock earlier in the day, and a scan has revealed damage which could keep Eze on the sidelines until 2022.

The news is a major blow to the 22-year-old, who has been impressive in his first Premier League campaign with four goals and six assists in 34 top-flight appearances.

It will also be of serious concern to Crystal Palace, who will be now be more determined than ever to keep hold of Wilfried Zaha this summer, despite the winger’s publicly stated ambition to play Champions League football.

The news comes as the club seek a new manager after Hodgson confirmed he will step down at the end of the season and take a break from management. The former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is favourite to replace the 73-year-old Hodgson at Selhurst Park.

Of Eze’s injury, Hodgson told BT Sport on Wednesday: “It is devastating, particularly for him.

“He has had a good season and such a good start to his Premier League career, getting better and better and is such a good guy as well.

“He is an important member of the team and to see that happen in a freak situation, it is almost impossible to understand how it happened. Then for it to be such a serious injury, we are all absolutely devastated for him.

“He is a resilient young man and will come back strongly.”