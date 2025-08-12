Tottenham ready to beat Arsenal and sign Eberechi Eze after opportunity emerges
The Palace hero, who struck the winner for the Eagles in the FA Cup final against Man City, has been strongly linked with Arsenal, but Spurs sense a chance to beat their rivals and land a major signing
Tottenham Hotspur are aiming to seize a window of opportunity to beat Arsenal to the signing of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, by putting together an acceptable package for Crystal Palace this week.
As reported in the Independent's 'Inside Football' newsletter on Friday, Spurs have ramped up interest in the 27-year-old after the injury to James Maddison, amid a widespread belief that the saga might finally come to a head by the start of the Premier League season. That would coincide with the expiration of Eze's release clause for this window.
Arsenal have long been interested in Eze, and are viewed as the Crystal Palace player's first preference, but the fact that no proper transfer bid has yet materialised means there is a chance for Spurs to move forward.
Eze is open to the idea, despite Spurs not pressing on interest earlier in the summer.
An opportunity has arisen because Arsenal have prioritised other positions first, and have spent much of the summer figuring out how to do all of that business and then bring Eze or one other player in.
The view from numerous sources is that Arsenal's preference is to sell first, rather than just take the risk of making such a signing and then being under pressure to sell before the end of the window.
Arsenal's stance is also tempered by the idea of bringing in a left winger, since that is one area where they do not have substantial depth. The club may yet feel they should prioritise that over Eze.
There has been no official approach to Palace, but clubs have naturally broached potential payment plans. Eze's release clause - understood to be around £68m - expires on 15 August, but only for this window. It is not seen as an obstacle to any deal given that Arsenal have been informally speaking with Palace about alternative structures.
Arsenal are open to approaches for Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Jakob Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Reiss Nelson.
A move for Nelson to Fulham has been discussed, but the player prefers a one-season loan.
Much may depend on whether Eze is clear on his own destination, and willing to wait.
