Chile fail with appeal to take Ecuador’s place at 2022 World Cup

Fifa dismissed Chile’s argument that Ecuador player Byron Castillo was actually Colombian and ineligible to play

Sports Staff
Friday 16 September 2022 15:02
Chile argued that Ecuador’s Byron Castillo was actually Colombian

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Chile have lost their appeal to replace Ecuador at the World Cup in Qatar.

Fifa dismissed Chile's argument that Ecuador player Byron Castillo was actually Colombian and ineligible to play in World Cup qualifying games. Castillo played in eight of them for Ecuador.

Fifa said its appeal judges "deemed that on the basis of the documents presented, the player was to be considered as holding permanent Ecuadorian nationality in accordance" with the country's legal statutes.

The verdict, which upholds a Fifa disciplinary ruling from June, keeps Ecuador on track to play Qatar in the opening game of the World Cup in Doha on 20 November. The Netherlands and Senegal are also in Group A.

However, Chile's legal challenge can continue.

The Chilean federation can now appeal against Fifa's verdict to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland. Sport's highest court can organise an urgent hearing and ruling in the nine weeks left until the World Cup starts.

Chile claimed to have evidence proving Castillo is Colombian and should never have played for Ecuador.

Chile prepared its case after the World Cup draw was made on 1 April, and after Fifa and Qatari organisers sold thousands of tickets and accommodation rooms to Ecuador fans.

Had Ecuador forfeited all eight games Castillo played, Chile would have risen to the fourth automatic qualification place in the South American qualifying group. Ecuador would have dropped out of contention.

