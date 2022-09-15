Fifa compensating migrant workers with World Cup revenue gains fan support

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Almost three quarters of football fans across 15 countries would support Fifa using World Cup revenue to compensate migrant workers who have suffered in preparation for Qatar 2022, a new Amnesty International poll has revealed.

This comes despite an Independent survey last month revealing that not a single one of the 32 qualified nations has yet offered public support to the idea, which comes from a collective human rights campaign called ‘Pay Up Fifa’, demanding reparations of up to $440m .

It is nevertheless understood that there is ongoing discussion at the top level of the game about the issue. Fan pressure may change that, which is why the latest poll - conducted by YouGov, and commissioned by Amnesty - could be influential.

More than 17,000 supporters from 15 countries were surveyed, with 73% supporting the proposal and just 10% opposing it. The figure is 74% support in the UK, with 70% also wanting the English and Welsh football associations to speak out on the issue. A total of 67% across the world meanwhile want their federation to do the same.

“Across the globe, people are united in their desire to see Fifa step up and make amends for the suffering endured by migrant workers in Qatar,” said Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International's Head of Economic and Social Justice.

“The past cannot be undone, but a compensation programme is a clear and simple way that Fifa and Qatar can provide at least some measure of redress to the hundreds of thousands of workers who made this tournament possible.”

A statement from the governing body read: “Fifa takes note of the poll conducted on behalf of Amnesty International, featuring respondents from 10 countries in Europe and five countries from the rest of the world. Respondents may not be fully aware of the measures implemented in recent years by Fifa and its partners in Qatar to protect workers involved in the delivery of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.

“As recognised by independent experts, such as the International Labour Organization and international unions, a wide range of measures have been implemented over the past years to improve protections for workers in Qatar, and these developments have come about largely as a consequence of the World Cup being played in the country.

“This also includes Fifa and its partners in Qatar applying pressure on companies when needed to ensure remediation of workers involved in Fifa World Cup preparations. Workers have been compensated in various forms where companies failed to uphold the Workers’ Welfare Standards of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), which is the standard used by Fifa and the host country to ensure the protection of workers involved in Fifa World Cup-related activities.

“These measures were complemented by the steps taken by the Ministry of Labour to enforce Qatari labour law and provide for access to remediation, such as through the Workers’ Support and Insurance Fund.

“Fifa will continue its efforts to enable remediation for workers who may have been adversely impacted in relation to FIFA World Cup-related work in accordance with its Human Rights Policy .”

YouGov surveyed 17,477 adults in Argentina, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Kenya, Mexico, Morocco, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, the UK and the USA. Of these, 54% said they were likely to watch at least one World Cup game.