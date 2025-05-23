Newcastle boss Eddie Howe hopes ‘electric’ Alexander Isak is fit to face Everton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Howe is convinced there is one big moment left in “electric” striker Alexander Isak as Newcastle attempt to book their place in next season’s Champions League.

The Magpies head into Sunday’s final-day Premier League clash with Everton knowing victory at St James’ Park would book them a second trip to Europe’s top table in three seasons.

However, top scorer Isak – who has 27 goals this season, including one in the Carabao Cup final victory over Liverpool – is fighting to be fit after sitting out last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Arsenal with a groin injury.

Asked if the 25-year-old Sweden international had another big moment in him, head coach Howe said: “For sure there’s one left in him.

“We’d love him to be fit and available for the game. He has to be fit to give his best, though, I think that’s clear and we wouldn’t risk him being not able to deliver what he needs to do.

“He has to be free in his movement and everything because he’s that kind of player, he’s electric at his best. So let’s see.”

Isak has been running this week, but had not trained with the rest of the squad ahead of Friday morning’s session, and that means he is touch and go for a crucial game.

Howe said: “Until he trains with us, we won’t fully know how he’s going to respond to the training and the demands that the game will place upon him.

“We’ll only play him if he’s fit to contribute, but at the moment he has an opportunity, potentially.”

Should Isak not make it, Howe at least has options with Callum Wilson, fellow England international Anthony Gordon and raw youngster Will Osula candidates to replace him.

Asked if he was confident his star frontman could be replaced, Howe said: “I am confident because I don’t think we are ever truly reliant on one player. The team’s strength is the team.

Anthony Gordon could replace Alexander Isak up front if he doesn’t make fitness ( PA Wire )

“Yes, to have a good team you need good individuals within it, but we pride ourselves on being very team-orientated and team-focused because we know every single member of it is so important to the delivery of what we do.

“And that will be the case if Alex doesn’t make it. Someone else has to step up and grab the mantle.”

Howe will hope for a white-hot atmosphere once again – the club is offering two free pints to supporters ahead of kick-off – on another significant day in its development.

Asked what Champions League qualification would mean, Howe said: “Everyone talks about finances and I understand why because that is important.

“But for us, it’s about wanting to play against the best teams in the best competition. To try to win those competitions, that is why you are competing in them.”