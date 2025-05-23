Thomas Tuchel explains decision to recall Ivan Toney to England squad to face Andorra and Senegal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel insists he has recalled Ivan Toney to his England squad to “see his personality and his quality” up close ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Andorra and friendly against Senegal.

The Three Lions boss has shuffled his squad, making seven changes from the group that beat Albania and Latvia, and Toney’s return has seen forward Dominic Solanke drop out following Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League victory on Wednesday.

Toney, who has impressed for Saudi side Al-Ahli since a big-money move from Brentford last summer, has scored 28 goals in 42 games across all competitions en route to winning the Asian Champions League.

"We follow him closely, like all the players on our list, same for Ivan,” Tuchel explained. “We watched him a lot, he had massive contributions and decisive goals in important matches, he won a big title with his club, the Asian Champions League.

“I didn't have the opportunity to see him live in Saudi, so we took the opportunity to fly him into our camp and watch him in the group, see his personality and his quality.

“He'll compete with Harry, of course, our No. 9, and Ollie Watkins, we have three strikers.”

There is a first senior call-up for Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, whose versatility could appeal to Tuchel, having operated at both centre-back and right-back since returning to Stamford Bridge after a loan to Crystal Palace earlier this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Noni Madueke, Bukayo Saka and Ollie Watkins return, while Morgan Gibbs-White, who was a late call-up due to injuries, is also included.

While Eberechi Eze remains in the squad after inspiring Crystal Palace to FA Cup glory and scoring eight times in 11 games for the Eagles.

Ivan Toney of Al-Ahli Saudi celebrates victory in the AFC Champions League Elite Final ( Getty Images )

England men’s squad to face Andorra and Senegal

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Kyle Walker (AC Milan, loan from Manchester City)

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)