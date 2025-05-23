England squad announcement LIVE: Thomas Tuchel names players for June internationals
The Three Lions will play Andorra in a World Cup qualifier before taking on Senegal
With the domestic season coming to a close this weekend focus shifts to the next round of international football with England manager Thomas Tuchel naming his squad for June’s international fixtures later today.
Tuchel has overseen two wins from two since taking charge of the Three Lions at the start of the year and England sit top of Group K in Europe’s World Cup qualifiers. They defeated Albania 2-0 and Latvia 3-0 during Tuchel’s first camp with Myles Lewis-Skelly, Eberechi Eze and Harry Kane in particular impressing the German coach.
The next camp is preparing to face Andorra, who have lost both of their qualifiers so far, before an international friendly against Senegal which should prove to be a sterner test for Tuchel’s charges.
Phil Foden looks set to miss out on a place in the squad while he recovers from an ankle injury and it remains to be seen if Tuchel will persist with Marcus Rashford who has been sidelined with a hamstring problem.
We’ll have all the updates from Tuchel’s squad announcement and press conference with our live blog below:
Which fringe players will be included?
England squads tend to be made up of players from the ‘big six’ clubs in the Premier League but with this season throwing up surprises and a resurgence from the likes of Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Crystal Palace there is more of a case to widen the net when selecting the next bunch of England players.
Midfielders Adam Wharton, who helped Crystal Palace to the FA Cup, and Elliot Anderson, pivotal to Nottingham Forest’s Champions League qualification bid, could be among those on Tuchel’s radar.
So too, Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey and Newcastle’s Jacob Murphy while Arsenal’s Ben White might also be in line for a recall following his exile since the 2022 World Cup.
Thomas Tuchel expected to name strong squad for Andorra and Senegal games
England boss Thomas Tuchel is expected to name a strong squad ahead of the forthcoming games against Andorra and Senegal.
Tuchel, preparing for his second camp since starting work as Sir Gareth Southgate’s successor in January, will announce his group on Friday for the World Cup qualifier against Andorra on June 7 and the City Ground friendly against the African side three days later.
Despite the exertions of a long season for his stars Tuchel should call most of them up for the two games.
Thomas Tuchel expected to name strong squad for Andorra and Senegal games
Thomas Tuchel's previous England squad
Thomas Tuchel has only selected one England squad so far but there were plenty of talking points especially the inclusion of Jordan Henderson who had missed Euro 2024.
Here’s a reminder of who was called up back in March:
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton), James Trafford (Burnley)
Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (AC Milan, loan from Manchester City)
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)
Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa, loan from Manchester United), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur)
Man City to make decision on Jack Grealish future at end of season
Pep Guardiola has said a decision will be made on Jack Grealish’s Manchester City future at the end of the season.
The England international, signed for £100million four years ago, has fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium since his starring role in the 2023 treble-winning campaign.
The 29-year-old has made just seven Premier League starts this term and was not summoned from the bench during the FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace.
Man City to make decision on Jack Grealish future at end of season
A place for Grealish?
Jack Grealish has endured a poor season with Manchester City and has seemingly fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad stadium with Jeremy Doku now the preferred option for Pep Guardiola.
The 29-year-old has made just seven Premier League starts this term and was not summoned from the bench during the FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace.
Grealish has two years left on his contract at City but may want to move away from the club to better his chances of being included in England’s squad for the World Cup next year.
Thomas Tuchel’s selections today will give an idea on how far away from international duty Grealish is given his lack of game time.
Harry Kane on Thomas Tuchel's impact
Speaking during the previous camp, England captain Harry Kane addressed how Thomas Tuchel runs things compared to Gareth Southgate.
Kane revealed: “He’s very much involved in the squad, even on the training pitch but also outside of the pitch as well, whether it’s watching other games in the lounge area or being around the boys a bit more.
“He wants to have the involvement, he wants to see the players all the time, how they are, how they are reacting.”
Rashford's future in doubt
Being included or not in this England squad could have a bearing on Marcus Rashford’s future.
He will not play for Aston Villa again this season and it feels unlikely that the club will trigger the £40m option to sign him on a permanent deal from Manchester United.
That means he will head back to Old Trafford and try to reconcile with manager Ruben Amorim who is being back to turn around the club’s fortunes.
There is reported interest in Rashford from Barcelona but no decision will be made about his future until the summer and any outings for England have the potential to prove his worth to club teams.
Inside Thomas Tuchel’s first England camp – and how the players really feel
Back in March our Chief Football Writer, Miguel Delaney, wrote about how the players reacted to Thomas Tuchel’s first England camp and what the differences were compared to their time playing under Gareth Southgate.
Here’s a reminder of how things went:
Inside Thomas Tuchel’s first England camp – and how the players really feel
Big name absentees?
Thomas Tuchel isn’t afraid to spring surprises as shown when he recalled Marcus Rashford for the first camp of the year following the winger’s resurgence at Aston Villa.
Some decisions may be out of his hands though as Rashford is currently nursing a hamstring injury and Manchester City’s Phil Foden hopes to fully recover from an ankle issue.
Neither is expected to be in the squad and there could be other big name omissions if players do not fit into Tuchel’s plans.
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s England squad announcement as Thomas Tuchel continues his preparations for the 2026 World Cup.
The England boss enjoyed a successful first camp with the national team and won both World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Lativa.
Today Tuchel names his squad for England’s June internationals where they’ll face Andorra in a qualifying match and a friendly against Senegal.
The manager is expected to name a strong squad as he aims to impose his style of play on the Three Lions ahead of next year’s tournament.
The squad announcement is due around 10am with Tuchel addressing the media an hour later.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments