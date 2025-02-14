Newcastle boss Eddie Howe determined to keep star striker Alexander Isak

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has signalled his intention to keep hold of coveted striker Alexander Isak as he prepares to go into Premier League battle with Erling Haaland.

The 25-year-old Sweden international, the Magpies’ record £63million signing, has 19 goals this season and has been linked with a move away from St James’ Park, with Arsenal and Barcelona reportedly monitoring his situation.

His presence on the same pitch as Manchester City star Haaland, who has 27 goals this term, on Saturday will inevitably invite comparisons, but may also highlight Newcastle’s need to keep their most potent weapon.

Asked how important Isak, who has three and a half years remaining on his current contract, is to the club’s long-term success, head coach Howe replied: “We have to try and keep our best players.

We need to move the team forward and we can't lose our best players. Newcastle boss Eddie Howe

“That’s crucial to our short-term success and our long-term success, so sitting here as the manager of the football club, I’d be saying we need to keep the group together and we need to add the other way.

“We haven’t added [to the first team] in a long time in various transfer windows for the reasons we’ve all discussed. But we need to move the team forward and we can’t lose our best players.”

Isak’s form has been a major factor in the Magpies’ recent improvement, his 18 goals in his last 21 appearances helping to ease them to a second Carabao Cup final in three seasons and to within two points of the top four.

Howe will need him to be at his best again at the Etihad Stadium if his side are to end a near 25-year wait for a league win at City.

Asked to choose between Isak and Haaland, Howe said: “I’m sure Pep would give the same answer – I love working with Alex and I wouldn’t swap him for anyone.

“We’ve got a good relationship and he’s got a good relationship with his team-mates. We’ve tried to help him by moulding our style of play to suit his game.

“I really respect Erling, obviously, and what he’s done in his career is unbelievable, but we really love Alex.”

Newcastle have lost their last 15 league games at City but will hope to make it a seventh successive away victory in all competitions despite the absence of injured duo Sven Botman and Joelinton.