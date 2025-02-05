Why Arsenal didn't sign a striker in January and how Alexander Isak could make them regret it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Over the last few days, the only serious mention of Alexander Isak at Arsenal has been in preparation for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup match. They already knew he was impossible to get in the January window. They’re aware it won’t be far off impossible in the summer, perhaps even harder than pinning him down at St James’ Park to overturn a 2-0 deficit. If it will no doubt irritate people at Newcastle United to start discussion of a semi-final second leg with talk of potentially selling their star, it is naturally framed by Monday, and what happened in the last few days.

Mikel Arteta said the 5-1 win over Manchester City was “the best preparation” for this return leg but it also might have been the best possible result in the circumstances. There was such joy and optimism from the evisceration of the champions that it was simply impossible for anyone - even Arsenal's fan media - to get as agitated about the failure to add a forward. The lack of that kind of signing won’t ever matter as much when you’re scoring so freely against City.

That feeling itself might change the minute they step into a raucous and expectant St James’ Park on Wednesday. For some around Arsenal, it is even a pity that the match doesn’t come after their trip to Dubai rather than before. Such a camp proved transformative last season, with the extra breathing space immediately bringing a long winning run. Arteta and his staff are naturally hoping for a similar effect this year, and it would have felt even better if it was on the back of that win over City. They would have felt propelled.

Instead, they approach the Newcastle team that has been better than anyone in the Premier League at stopping Arsenal, and who are themselves propelled by this propitious opportunity to finally win a domestic trophy. Eddie Howe won’t have too much sympathy with Arsenal’s market frustrations, given he has been denied an extra player. The Newcastle manager spoke of how it wasn’t his decision to let Lloyd Kelly leave the club on loan to Juventus, “but we are trying to manage PSR and make decisions that will benefit us long term”.

Timing might actually be a significant factor in this tie. Arsenal are in much better attacking and goalscoring form than they were for the first leg on 7 January. More chances have gradually been created. And, against City, more goals were scored.

The awareness that even their thin attack could do this did influence January thinking. Arteta feels Arsenal are very close to his ideal as a team, having gone through four years of careful planning. It is actually a rebuild that all of England’s wealthiest clubs - perhaps even Liverpool, depending on those contracts - may now have to face up to from this summer.

The fact Arsenal have already done this could soon offer a significant medium-term advantage, especially given the age profile of this squad and players like Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri coming through.

The hierarchy are conscious that the right business in the summer, which is itself carefully planned, could set them up for half a decade. That awareness has nevertheless made Arteta even more particular about signings in January than he usually is. He didn’t just want to bring in “a body”. He wanted someone that would enhance their attack, while exactly fitting into their long-term business plans.

open image in gallery Mikel Arteta was frustrated in his attempts to add a striker to his squad ( PA Wire )

Hence the belated question over whether Athletic's Nico Williams might have been possible, although that only happened after they’d first investigated a forward. Benjamin Sesko would have cost an extra £50m due to the potential impact on Leipzig’s Champions League pursuit.

Had Arsenal decided to pay that, it could have greatly affected ambitions to bring in a forward like Sesko as well as Martin Zubimendi, a goalscoring winger and perhaps one other option. The word from inside is that these are to be “top-level” signings, and it now seems Sesko is the likeliest forward signing. There are repeated suggestions his willingness to stay at Leipzig now is why they will let him go for a more amenable price in the summer. It further explainswhy Arteta didn’t want any kind of compromise this January, or any investments he regrets.

The thinking is illustrated by the decision over one of the forwards Arsenal were offered. Alvaro Morata would have provided a focal point of the type that Arteta doesn’t quite have. The Basque’s staff were nevertheless conscious of the qualities that the Spanish captain doesn’t quite have, too.

He’d be a target up front, yes. Ultimately, however, Morata can’t press anywhere close to the level that Kai Havertz can. This is something overlooked in all the focus on the German’s finishing ability. Such intensity is what Arteta wants as much as goals. It’s the openings that his movement and intense running create for what is supposed to be a multi-angled attack.

open image in gallery There is pressure on Kai Havertz with Arsenal not signing a forward in January ( PA Wire )

That attack did produce 91 Premier League goals last season - although they haven't often been as free-scoring against Newcastle. Howe’s side have kept four clean sheets in their last six meetings. A similar result on Wednesday would put Newcastle into their second Carabao Cup final in three seasons. Their hope around that is sharpened by the knowledge they have had Arsenal’s number. Howe and his staff have figured out ways to frustrate Arsenal’s attack and with some ferocity. They are emboldened by their record in the fixture, and it is one of those games they look forward to. The matches are proper physical battles.

That has only been fired by an increasing edge between the two teams. Their meetings have involved significant fall-out, as well as a few incidents. Newcastle remember Arsenal’s complaints about the controversial goal in last season’s 1-0 victory. There’s an energy around their games.

The Arsenal hierarchy’s opposition to state ownership is well known, but this isn’t quite that. There isn’t the animosity that exists with City. This is purely about what has happened on the pitch, and occasionally the sidelines.

open image in gallery Newcastle’s 2-0 first leg win came in a spell of excellent form ( PA Wire )

There, timing may again be an issue. Newcastle have suddenly gone from a nine-game winning streak in all competitions to two defeats in three, with both of those losses coming at home. They are not in the form of a month ago, when it looked like Anthony Gordon’s crucial second goal at the Emirates could be decisive. At that point, Arsenal didn’t look like they could score two at St James’ Park.

Now, if they get one, the entire feel of this tie will change.

Arteta will need Havertz running, and not just for this match. Arsenal have a lot of bigger aims for the next few months. Newcastle have a lot of bigger aims for the next few years, but it means their needs right now are more acute. They need that trophy. They need Isak on the decisive form that has everyone talking.

It feels like that will happen regardless of what happens on Wednesday.